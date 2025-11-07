Realme GT 8 Pro Arrives in India on November 20 with the New Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip

The device is scheduled to come with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, as well as the battery is a massive 7,000mAh, which is powered by fast charging 120W. We'll take a closer look what you can expect.

Realme announced they will announce it will be launching the Realme GT 8 Pro launch event will be held at 12 p.m. IST on the 20th of November with a teaser page available on the official website of the company. Realme GT series renewed move into the premium smartphone market, following months of smartphone features leaks and hints regarding the handset.

Hardware and Performance

It's anticipated that the Realme GT 8 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's brand new 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, the same important processor that's also in its China interpretation. It's anticipated to be with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storehouse, which will insure speedy app lading and flawless multitasking. Realme is also introducing an Hyper Vision+ AI chip to improve performance in display processing, cameras along with general AI performance.

7000mAh battery with 120W charging

One of the most impressive characteristics in GT 8 Pro is its massive battery capacity. GT 8 Pro is its enormous 7,700mAh "Titan Battery." Realme states that this battery will provide as much as 7.66 minutes of BGMI games, as well as more than 21 hours worth of YouTube streaming and 500+ hours of standby. The GT 8 Pro can support 120W Ultra Charge fast charging, which is said to give you a full day of power in about fifteen minutes to charge.

Display and durability

This Realme flagship will sport 2K resolution with the ability to display the highest brightness that can reach 7700 nits, and an 144Hz refresh rate to provide smooth and fluid visuals. Realme will also provide strong durability, with the phone having the IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.