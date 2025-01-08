Redmi 14C 5G Launched in India: Budget Smartphone Under Rs 10,000

Xiaomi has unveiled its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi 14C 5G, set to launch in India on January 10. The device is aimed at users seeking a feature-packed 5G phone without breaking the bank. Priced starting at just Rs 9,999, the Redmi 14C 5G promises a solid performance with a range of advanced features typically seen in higher-end devices.

The Redmi 14C 5G will be available in India in three configurations: the 4GB+64GB variant priced at Rs 9,999, the 4GB+128GB version for Rs 10,999, and the 6GB+128GB model at Rs 11,999. This makes the device an attractive option for those looking for a budget 5G smartphone with ample storage options.

The phone will be available for purchase starting January 10, 2025, on various platforms, including Amazon, Mi.com, Flipkart, and Xiaomi’s retail stores. It will be offered in three distinct colors: Starlight Blue, Stardust Purple, and Star Gauge Black.

The Redmi 14C 5G features a 6.88-inch HD+ Dot Drop display, which delivers a peak brightness of 600 nits, making it suitable for outdoor use and bright environments. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 5G processor, the device is designed to offer smooth performance, especially for multitasking and gaming at this price point.

In terms of storage, the smartphone offers up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card, providing ample space for apps, photos, and videos.

The Redmi 14C 5G boasts a dual-camera setup on the back, with a 50MP AI-powered primary sensor, ensuring high-quality photos in various lighting conditions. For selfie enthusiasts, the phone comes with an 8MP front camera that captures clear and vibrant selfies.

To keep users connected throughout the day, the Redmi 14C 5G is equipped with a 5160mAh battery, offering impressive battery life. Additionally, the device supports 33W fast charging. Running on Android 14-based HyperOS, the Redmi 14C 5G offers a smooth and user-friendly experience. Xiaomi has also committed to providing two years of Android updates and four years of security updates, ensuring that the device remains secure and up-to-date over time.

One of the standout features of the Redmi 14C 5G is its support for dual 5G SIMs, making it a future-proof device for users who want to take advantage of the fast 5G network as it becomes more widely available across India.