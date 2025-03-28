Redmi 14C vs Infinix Note 50x 5G: Which Budget Phone Wins?

Infinix has introduced its latest budget smartphone, the Note 50x 5G, in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs 11,499. Competing in the same segment, Xiaomi’s Redmi 14C has also gained attention for its design and features. A comparison of these two devices highlights their key differences in design, display, performance, battery, and price.

The Infinix Note 50x 5G features a rear panel with a vegan leather and metallic finish. Its camera module accommodates a dual-camera setup with a dual LED flash. Designed for durability, the device boasts an IP64 rating for resistance against dust and water. The Redmi 14C, in contrast, has a plastic back panel with a circular camera module and a starlit sky-inspired design.

On the display front, the Note 50x 5G is equipped with a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD screen, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate and reaching a peak brightness of 672 nits. The Redmi 14C, however, features a slightly larger 6.88-inch IPS LCD display, also with a 120Hz refresh rate but with a lower peak brightness of 600 nits.

Under the hood, the Infinix Note 50x 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. On the other hand, the Redmi 14C is powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra processor, combined with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Battery performance is a crucial factor for budget smartphone users. Both smartphones offer reliable battery life, ensuring efficient power consumption for day-to-day activities. However, specific details on battery capacity and charging speeds may impact user experience.

For photography enthusiasts, the Infinix Note 50x 5G is equipped with a 50MP dual-camera system that supports 4K video recording and a dual LED flash. Similarly, the Redmi 14C also features a 50MP dual-camera setup, alongside an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Infinix has launched the Note 50x 5G at Rs 11,499 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the Redmi 14C is available at Rs. 10,999 for its 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model. Pricing differences may influence consumer choices based on performance and storage needs.

Both smartphones cater to budget-conscious buyers seeking smooth performance, a capable camera setup, and a high refresh rate display. The choice between the two depends on individual preferences, with Infinix offering enhanced durability and Redmi providing a slightly larger display and storage option.