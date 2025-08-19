Redmi 15 5G India launch in India. Redmi 15 price starts at Rs 14,999 onwards and it features a large 7000mAh battery phone. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor. The smartphone has a 50MP primary camera at the back and offers a bunch of AI-based image editing features.

The Redmi 15 5G smartphone will be available in India from August 28 on the brand’s official website Mi Home, ecommerce platform Amazon and select offline retail outlets.

Redmi 15 specs

The Redmi 5G smartphone has a 6.9-inch Adaptive Sync display with a resolution of FHD+ which can reach up to a 144Hz refresh rate in certain conditions. It also has received TUV Rheinland triple certification for improved eye comfort. It has a Dolby-certified speaker system that promises twice the immersive sound experience, as per the company.” With the max volume set at 100 per cent, Xiaomi claims that the system can go up to 200 per cent volume.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 system-on-chip with up to 8GB RAM. Users can also extend it up to 16GB with virtual RAM technology. The smartphone is offered with over to 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The Redmi 15 5G smartphone has a dual camera at the back with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP auxiliary camera. The frontal camera has an 8- megapixel sensor. The smartphone also has several AI-powered imaging and editing features like AI Erase, AI Sky, AI Beauty, classic film filters, and many others.

Xiaomi Redmi 15 features

The Redmi 15 5G has a 6.9- inch FHD Adaptive Sync screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen has entered the TÜV Rheinland triadic instrument, which reduces eye fatigue. Xiaomi says that it has designed this smartphone with everyday entertainment in mind. According to Xiaomi, the Redmi 15 5G is ideal for gamers and pennants as it delivers a movie- suchlike viewing experience.