Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Unveiled: AI, Camera & Power Boost

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the latest addition to its premium smartphone lineup. Featuring advanced AI integration, a redesigned camera system, and an upgraded chipset, the new flagship promises significant improvements in performance, display, and battery life.

Samsung has refined the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s design, shifting from a boxy structure to a slightly curved yet flat aesthetic. The Titanium frame and glass ceramic back enhance durability, while the device weighs 14 grams less than its predecessor. The IP68 rating ensures protection against water and dust.

The smartphone features a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED panel with a 1440x3210 resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display incorporates Corning Gorilla Glass Armor 2, minimizing reflections and improving durability. Samsung has also introduced ProScaler technology, enhancing image clarity by 40 per cent. The peak brightness of 2,600 nits ensures visibility under direct sunlight, while Eye Comfort Shield reduces blue light exposure.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, the S25 Ultra delivers a 37 per cent increase in CPU performance and a 40 per cent boost in NPU efficiency. Paired with 12GB of RAM and storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB, the device ensures smooth multitasking and gaming experiences.

Samsung has integrated AI-driven features with the One UI 7 update. Google Gemini replaces Bixby as the default AI assistant, offering enhanced cross-app functionality. AI-powered tools such as AI Select and Generative Edit in the Gallery refine content editing capabilities. The Now Brief feature provides personalized updates, while Now Bar delivers real-time notifications and app updates.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra houses a quad-camera setup, including a 200MP primary sensor (f/1.7), a 50MP ultrawide lens (f/1.9), a 50MP telephoto lens (f/3.4) with 5x optical zoom, and a 10MP telephoto lens (f/2.4) with 3x optical zoom. The front camera features a 12MP sensor with autofocus.

Samsung’s ProVisual engine enhances image processing, reducing shutter lag and ensuring color consistency across lenses. Night mode minimizes noise while preserving color accuracy. The redesigned camera app offers quicker access to settings and improved usability.

The device retains a 5000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. Efficiency improvements from the chipset contribute to longer battery life. Samsung’s Battery Protection feature introduces three charging modes to optimize longevity, capping charging at 80 per cent during inactive hours.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra refines Samsung’s flagship formula, integrating AI-powered capabilities, an upgraded chipset, and improved camera technology. With a retail price of approximately Rs 1,29,999, the device is positioned as a premium offering for users seeking top-tier performance and AI-driven functionality.