Samsung Launches Galaxy M06, M16 in India with 5G & Budget Prices

Samsung has launched two new smartphones in the Galaxy M series for the Indian market, introducing the Galaxy M06 and Galaxy M16 as successors to last year’s Galaxy M05 and M15. These devices cater to budget-conscious consumers, featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor.

The starting price of the Galaxy M06 5G is set at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 11,499. Sales will begin on March 7 at 12 p.m., with the smartphone offered in Sage Green and Blazing Black.

The Galaxy M16 5G starts at Rs 12,499 for the base version, which includes 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Additional configurations include a 6GB RAM variant priced at Rs 13,999 and an 8GB RAM option for Rs 15,499. Availability begins on March 5 at noon, with color options in Blush Pink, Mint Green, and Thunder Black.

Samsung is also providing promotional cashback offers, giving Rs 1,000 off the Galaxy M16 and Rs 500 off the Galaxy M06.

The Galaxy M06 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness of 800 nits. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and runs on One UI 7, based on Android 15. Samsung has committed to providing four years of OS upgrades and security patches for this smartphone.

A 5,000mAh battery supports the device, along with 25W fast charging. The phone includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

In terms of cameras, the Galaxy M06 is equipped with a dual-camera system, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. An 8MP front camera is available for selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy M16 5G comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, offering a 90Hz refresh rate. Like the M06, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and runs One UI 7. Samsung promises six years of software and security updates for this device.

The smartphone includes a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging.

The camera setup features a triple-lens system, including a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing camera has a 13MP sensor.

Connectivity options include 5G support, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and an IP54 rating for protection against dust and water.



