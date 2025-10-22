Live
Samsung’s Galaxy XR Headset Launches at $1,700 Less Than Apple’s Vision Pro
The new Android XR-powered headset, which includes the Google Gemini assistant, allows users to once more dive in the realm of virtual reality that is incredibly immersive.
Five years have passed since Samsung and Google quit their virtual reality Samsung Galaxy XR headset. Both firms are making a significant comeback, the latest time with a more expansive vision for the realm of mixed reality headset price. Their latest offering called The Galaxy XR, marks a new era of wearable tech. The device was first teased in the year before as Project Moohan, the Galaxy XR is the first smartphone to run Android XR, a next-generation platform that is specifically designed for headsets and smart glasses that are fully connected to the Google Gemini assistant.
The Galaxy XR officially launches today in the US and South Korea, priced at $1,800 (or with financing for just $149 per year for 12 month). Although this price is more expensive than conventional VR devices like Meta Quest 3 or Meta Quest 3, it's significantly less expensive as compared to Galaxy XR vs Apple Vision Pro, which costs $3,499 and is currently being upgraded with Apple's M5 processor.
In terms of style, the Samsung XR features an edgier design in comparison to the luxurious appearance from the Apple Vision Pro competitor. The battery of the demo model displayed a few marks and smudges. In my 25-minute test it was well-balanced and secure, with just small warmth in the upper part of the device, and some slight sweating on my forehead afterwards.
Visually it's a great display. Galaxy XR doesn't disappoint. It has micro-OLED 4K defenses with a 90Hz refresh per eye, which produces pictorial and crisp images. If you wear spectacles glamorous tradition inserts for spectacles are available. Additionally, the package also comes with the ability to block out light with a magnet for total immersion when you wish to block out the external world.