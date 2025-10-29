  • Menu
Samsung’s Upcoming Tri-Fold Galaxy Z Surfaces Online — First Look Revealed

Samsung recently shared its first glimpse of its soon-to-launch tri-fold smartphone at the APEC K-Tech Showcase 2025, which was held in South Korea.

Samsung foldable smartphone news: Set to be unveiled later this year, Galaxy Z foldable phone leak its yet-to-be-named smartphone’s unique G-shaped dual infolding display. The foldable handset is rumored to have a 10-inch screen when completely opened up.

A few months ago, Samsung’s smartphone and tablet chief TM Roh revealed that the Korean company is working on a tri-fold smartphone in a similar concept to Huawei’s Mate XT Ultimate Edition. Roh also stated that the company has a plan to release the product in the global market by the end of 2025.

The K- Tech Show was held in the Air Dome of Gyeongju Expo Park in Gyeongbuk- do, where the callers first got to see the mysterious Galaxy Z Trifold at the Samsung Electronics cell. According to South Korean news outlet Dailian, the device was displayed during a side event at the Asia- Pacific Economic Cooperation( APEC).

Based on the limited footage, the Samsung Galaxy Z tri-fold sports a large edge-to-edge screen, which folds twice towards the inside, creating a G-shaped layout. This is in contrast to the Z-shaped folding design with its outward-folding hinge on Huawei’s Mate XT Ultimate Edition.

While the company has yet to release its official specifications, Samsung tri-fold design was said to span to a full 10-inch when fully unfolded, providing users with the kind of versatility one might find on a compact tablet.

Leaked renders also suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold will sport a triple-camera array on the left-most rear side. On the right, the smartphone will likely retain a clean aesthetic and will likely have the selfie camera on the middle panel.

This would match previous information from a One UI 8 beta build, which said the device — which could be called the Galaxy G Fold in certain markets — will feature inward-folding hinges, where the left panel folds inward, while the right panel folds atop it.

