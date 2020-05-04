Tech Giant Apple Comes Up With A New Edition Of MacBook Pro…

Apple company always treats their customers with their amazing products. Amidst the Corona lockdown, as the stores are shut down, the business is quite dull in the market.

But slowly all the tech giants are recovering themselves from the situation and are choosing the virtual releases. April month has seen a few amazing new product releases. Now, the starting days of May are also going good with continuous release of high-end gadgets.

Now, it's the turn of Apple company… This tech giant has announced a new edition of the MacBook. According to the official statement, this new edition of the laptop holds ultimate features.

We Hans India have collated the amazing features for our readers… Have a look!

Apple MacBook Pro:

Screen Size: 13-inches

Processor: Intel 10th Gen Processor

Keyboard – A Magical one with a butterfly keyboard mechanism

Price: USD 1,299

Well, these are the additions to the new edition of this MacBook…