Vivo V50 Arrives in India: Specs, Price, and Availability Details

Vivo has introduced the V50 smartphone in India, positioning it as the successor to last year’s Vivo V40. The device features a slim design and incorporates a 6000mAh battery, which Vivo claims to be the slimmest in this segment. Additionally, the company has launched an exclusive Starry Night color variant for the Indian market, which features a reflective design.

The Vivo V50 is available in three storage configurations, with the base variant (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) priced at Rs 34,999. Other models include an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option at Rs 36,999 and a higher-end variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage priced at Rs 40,999.

Sales for the Vivo V50 begin on February 25 through Amazon, Flipkart, and the official Vivo India website. Pre-booking is available starting today. Customers can choose from three color options: Rose Red, Titanium Grey, and Starry Night.

Specification Overview

Display: The smartphone is equipped with a 6.77-inch FHD+ quad-curved AMOLED screen (2392×1080 pixels), offering a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4500 nits.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 powers the device, maintaining continuity with the chipset used in the Vivo V40.

Cameras: The rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 50MP wide-angle lens. The front camera also features a 50MP wide-angle sensor for enhanced selfies.

Battery and Charging: A 6000mAh battery is included, with support for 90W fast charging.

Software: The phone runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 and is slated to receive three years of OS updates along with four years of security patches.

Other Features: The Vivo V50 carries an IP68 and IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water. It also integrates an optical in-display fingerprint sensor and Bluetooth 5.4 support.

While retaining many features of the previous model, the V50 introduces a larger battery and an increased charging speed. It also improves durability with an upgraded IP69 rating, making it more resistant to dust and water exposure.

The Vivo V50 competes in the premium mid-range category, where it faces competition from other brands. Some alternatives in the Indian market include:

Motorola Edge 50 Pro – Rs 31,999

OnePlus 13R – Rs 42,999