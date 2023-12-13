2023 Internet Trends: Google Leads, Facebook Beats TikTok and More

Connectivity Cloud company Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) today released new data looking at Internet trends from the past year; the full list is below and includes: the most popular websites (including Taylor Swift’s site), social media services, generative AI services, and overall internet traffic + outage trends.











Highlights of 2023 by Cloudflare



2023 highlights include Google coming in at #1 website overall (with TikTok falling to #4), Facebook being top in the social category, OpenAI holding the top spot for generative AI, YouTube beating Netflix in the streaming wars, along with the finance industry experiencing the most cyber attacks in 2023. You can find top highlights below, an in-depth blog post here, and a blog post recapping top website rankings here. 2023 Internet Highlights: Google won #1 for the second year in a row, with Tiktok falling to #4 after being #3 in 2022 Most Popular Internet Services: Google Facebook Apple TikTok Microsoft

Most Popular Internet Services by Cloudflare Facebook beat Tiktok as #1 in the social media category Most Popular Social Media Services: Facebook TikTok Instagram Twitter/X Snapchat Continuing their 2023 tech reign, OpenAI was the most popular service in the emerging Generative AI category Most Popular Generative AI Services: OpenAI Character AI Quillbot Hugging Face Poe YouTube remained the top service for all video streaming, with Netflix leading among the paid streaming services Most Popular Streaming Services: YouTube Netflix Twitch Roku Disney Plus Other Notable Findings: Taylor Swift's official site entered our top 500 most popular websites list on August 10 (#464), when she announced her album '1989 (Taylor's Version).’

Global traffic from Starlink nearly tripled in 2023. After initiating service in Brazil in mid-2022, Starlink traffic from that country was up over 17x in 2023.

Global Internet traffic grew 25%. Major holidays, severe weather, and Internet shutdowns impacted Internet traffic.

Over 180 Internet outages were observed around the world in 2023, with many due to government-directed regional and national shutdowns of Internet connectivity. This is consistent with the amount of outages observed by Cloudflare in 2022.

