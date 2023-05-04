5 Most common Password Vulnerability and know how to avoid them

We find, numerous instances, someone’s computer or smartphone getting hacked because someone got access to the user’s passwords.



In extreme cases, we also find, there is not much one can do, hence it is important, to know the common methods presently used by hackers both to discover as well as steal the passwords.

By following the above method, you will be able to have much better sense as to how to defend yourself as well as avoid such situations.

The key methods of cyber-attacks, which makes the password vulnerable are listed below, you will also find as to how do they work and what precautions are needed to obstruct cybercriminals from gaining access to your passwords.

Five Most common Password Vulnerabilities

1. Password Vulnerability due to Phishing

We find in this type of attack causes victims to believe, that they are browsing as well as accessing the legitimate content, usually, e-mail or websites, when in fact they are accessing fake content produced by the attackers.

This type of content we, find usually leads the victims to the existing login as well as password data from other legitimate sites or services, such as Google and Facebook, when filled in, it allows the attackers to store the password before redirecting them victims to an legitimate sites.

How to avoid?

Attackers often copy the image of the sites almost perfectly, that are looking to steal passwords, but there are a few important items which cannot be copied, as such these site addresses and the links within it. Always one should check the links to make sure they belong to the desired location.

2. Brute Force attack Puts your password at risk

A brute force attack is the name of the action performed on a website in order to test it with thousands of software, check against the millions of passwords until you find the right one. If it is a robot which randomly tries the passwords to connect to the website.

How to avoid?

No one can really prevent a robot from doing these actions, but it is possible to reduce as well as discourage such hackers. One of the first solutions to increase the security of the website by forcing its members to create more complex passwords.

For example, you can have a minimum of 8 characters, containing combination of numbers and letters, this would make the task of the robot more complex.

3. Dictionary or wordlist attack

The dictionary-based attack or wordlist attack is considered a brute-force attack. The attacker uses files containing thousands or even millions of words of the most varied types and languages and software which allow this list to be tested quickly until the victim’s password is found or until the dictionary finishes.

How to Avoid?

Usually, the password present in the dictionaries are very extensive, that is, they tend to have less than 10 characters. In order to avoid becoming a victim of dictionary attacks use passwords which are more than 12 characters.

Like most attacks, the above attack can be prevented by adopting few simple behavioral changes, and there are security solutions, which can make this task very simpler.

4. Social engineering

Social engineering is somewhat very similar to phishing attacks and it is a widespread spying method, which is aimed at gaining access to confidential data.

To extract the confidential information, the scammers, very often exploit good faith, helpfulness but also the insecurity of people. Whether over the phone, pretending to be someone else or the internet, they are ready to do anything to get access to the personal data.

How to avoid?

One must reveal as little as possible personal information, social networks are real mines of information. One should be suspicious when asked for an Email ID, even emails from known can be falsified.

5. Malware attack on passwords increasing by the day

Malware is the most obvious and efficient tactic to steal passwords at the moment. Unlike most powerful viruses, they are not so apparent because their goal is to steal your data without you knowing or introduce a remote access Trojan horse to steal your credentials.

How to avoid?

To prevent this from happening to you, one should keep your antivirus up to date, scan frequently and also avoid suspicious sites, which are full of pop-up ads.

Conclusion

One should ensure to change their careless attitude, which leaves crucial data as well as passwords vulnerable to cyber threats, which can damage privacy.

As per the Kaspersky reports, it states that phishing attacks more than doubled in 2018 to reach almost 500 million and it registers an average of 3.7 million malware attacks each day and blocks 192,000 phishing messages each day.