5 Smart QLED 4K TVs in 2022: Bring home the best innovation

Over the past few years, the television industry has gone through significant changes, progressing tremendously. This is primarily due to the advancements in TV technology and comprehensive digital applications. Needless to say, smart televisions have become the most sought-after devices in the market today, and as the demand for smart TVs increases, so does the supply. Today, a myriad of innovative TVs integrated with several cutting-edge features like immersive audiovisual, remarkable contrast and hands-free voice control is available in the market. These smart TVs offer a best-in-class TV-viewing experience. So, if you are also planning to bring an innovative, elegant television set home, check out the below-mentioned list.

Here's a compiled list of 5 high-end QLED TVs for India in 2022:

TCL C725 QLED TV

The TCL C725 TV has a QLED 4K screen with Quantum Dot Display Technology. It's a connected smart TV with great value and high-quality interactive entertainment. The device also supports Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, two USB 3.0 and two HDMI 2.1 ports. By harnessing the power of its unique connectivity options, the TCL C725 is the perfect device to take home.

Hisense U9DG

If you want to view HDR movies on a QLED TV, the Hisense U9DG is the best option. It's a flagship TV that employs technologies not found in other QLED TVs while retaining the quantum dot layer. The device boasts two LCD panels stacked on top of each other, resulting in deep contrast.

Samsung QN900A 8k QLED

The Samsung QN900A 8K QLED is the soundest 8k QLED television available in the market. The TV comes with a borderless design and some of the tiniest bezels. However, since most of the content in India hasn't reached the mark of 8K yet, buying this TV technology today might not be the best investment option. Nevertheless, Samsung QN900A is a groundbreaking TV innovation.

OnePlus 55Q1IN-1

The OnePlus 55Q1IN-1 is a top-tier QLED TV with high utility value. It features a 480 Hz motion rate that makes even the most action-packed scene extremely clear, accurate and lifelike. The TV comes in 55 inches and has a sleek, classy and stylish design. It is also integrated with Dolby Atmos, two 50W speakers and two subwoofers for a theatre-like audio-listening experience.

iFFALCON 55H72

iFFALCON 55H72 has a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. This QLED TV has no bezels but offers a 178-degree viewing angle, giving viewers a comprehensive visual experience. iFFALCON 55H72 supports various OTT channels like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar so that viewers can avail of a hassle-free and smooth home entertainment centre without going through extra troubles.

With an abundance of choices, the aforementioned are a few of the best QLED 4K TVs this year. You can choose the one best suited for your requirements and budget.