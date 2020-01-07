5G Enabled iPhones May Not Arrive in 2020

In 2020 we are expecting Apple to make its entry in the 5G race. According to the information shared by the tipster and former KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is likely to launch four 5G-enabled iPhones, including sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-and-mmWave models.

As per the new claims of Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini suggests that Apple may hold back the launch of mmWave models till December 2020 or January 2021. So we understand that the 5G iPhone lineup could land in two batches where the company is first expected to unveil sub-6GHz models in September and later on launch the mmWave in December or January.

Analyst Mehdi Hosseini says, "The delay in the launch, according to our checks, stems from Apple's decision to in-source the Antenna-in-Package (AiP) modules instead of purchasing from the 3rd party."

Based on this information, the analysts at Susquehanna expect Apple to ship 60 million 5G phones in 2H20. This may be a mix of both sub-6GHz that are expected to be available starting September and mmWave iPhones that are likely to be available by December-January period. As per the prediction, Apple is expected to ship 52 million units of the former model and 8 million units of the latter model.

Hosseini has also claimed that one of the 5G-enabled iPhones will offer an LCD screen, while earlier, Kuo said all four models would ship with OLED displays.

Analysts' opinion has been divided with Apple's entry in the 5G domain. An earlier report said that Apple would emerge the winner in the 5G race by the end of 2020. But as per venture capital firm Loup Ventures' managing partner Gene Munster, Apple may not do that well on the 5G iPhone sales.