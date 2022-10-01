5G India launch: When Airtel, Jio and Vi users will get 5G

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G today at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 event. PM Modi was joined by industry leaders, including Mukesh Ambani from Reliance, Sunil Mittal from Bharti Airtel, and Kumar Mangalam Birla from Vi, during the launch event. All the top executives shared details about their respective 5G services in the country. Reliance repeated its affordable 5G dream in India and claimed its services would reach all districts by December 2023. Airtel said its 5G services would be rolled out to eight cities in the initial phase.

Vi is not yet clear but is expected to launch 5G very soon. Although exact pricing details are yet to be released by telcos, at IMC 2022, it was announced that 5G would be available in India starting today, October 1. It is still unavailable to end users; however, telecommunications companies may test the connectivity option at select sites.

Reliance Jio 5G

At IMC 2022, Reliance President Mukesh Ambani said that Jio will make sure to offer "the highest quality and the most affordable rates that anyone else has in the world." The telecom operator promises to offer 5G to all districts by December 2023. Previously, Jio said that its 5G will be rolled out on Diwali, which is October 23-24. Jio has also said its services will be rolled out first in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai.

Bharti Airtel 5G

In his speech, Bharti chairman Sunil Mittal said that Airtel's 5G services will be launched in eight Indian cities in the initial phase: Delhi, Varanasi, Mumbai and more. Airtel said its services will start rolling out today, but more details are expected from the company.

Vi 5G

Vi still doesn't offer clarity on this issue. At IMC 2022, the company emphasized improving its services for all consumers. Vi has announced its partnership with OnePlus for its 5G services.