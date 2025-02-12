65 pc of Indians used AI, more than double global avg

New Delhi: Reflecting the swift adoption of artificial intelligence in India, a Microsoft study has found that 65 percent of Indians surveyed have used AI -- more than double the global average. Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled the Global Online Safety Survey, which studies the growing influence of AI. The survey is based on a survey of 15,000 teens (13-17) and adults that was conducted in 15 countries between July 19 and August 9, 2024. "65 percent of respondents have used AI (+26 per cent from 2023). This is more than double the global average of 31 per cent in the same time period. "India is most excited about using AI for translations, answering questions, increasing efficiency at work and helping students with schoolwork," the report said.

The report showed that millennials (people aged 25-44) lead adoption, with 84 per cent reporting usage. Indian parents are more aware of their children's digital challenges, showing increased awareness compared to the previous year, it said.

However, India also has some reservations about AI, including concerns about online abuse, deepfakes, scams, and AI hallucinations, mirroring global trends. Online abuse was among the top worries regarding AI. "More than 80 per cent of respondents worry about AI usage for children under 18 years," the report noted. Over 80 per cent of Indian teens said they have experienced an online risk.

AIIMS Delhi, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur and IIT Ropar have been selected to spearhead India's Centers of Excellence (CoE) in Artificial Intelligence, focusing on health, sustainable cities and agriculture, respectively, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed Parliament on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, independent Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal asked the government to spell out its vision for artificial intelligence considering the impact that it can have on jobs in India, while criticising the lack of an overall vision for the future in Union Budget 2025-26.

Participating in the discussion on the Budget, Sibal also asked about the preparedness of the government to meet external challenges in the wake of US President Donald Trump's tariff war.

"Today ChatGPT, DeepSeek are a new technological revolution that is taking place in the world. Where are we? What plans do we have for the future. We expected the finance minister to tell us what we intend to do to deal with these challenges," he noted.