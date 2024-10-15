99 per cent Indian business leaders believe GenAI is important for success: Report

Bengaluru: A whopping 99 per cent of C-suite leaders across India consider generative AI as an important factor, highlighting a major shift towards AI-driven transformation within the corporate landscape in the country, according to a report on Tuesday.



The report, based on a survey of over 300 C-suite leaders by enterprise software major Salesforce survey, indicated that 60 per cent of leaders from large organisations already have a well-defined generative AI strategy. About 32 per cent organisations are in the process of developing one.

This growing commitment underscores the urgency for businesses to adopt generative AI technologies to remain competitive, the report said.

The business leaders ranked generative AI as a top business priority for customer expectations for faster, more personalised experiences (56 per cent), boosting productivity and efficiency (55 per cent) and employee demand for generative AI tools (49 per cent)

However, they also cited significant barriers to adoption like accessibility and inclusivity issues (38 per cent); concerns about inaccurate outputs (34 per cent); incomplete customer and company data (32 per cent), and lack of governance (30 per cent).

“In the Indian business landscape, the pressure on leaders to speedily and effectively integrate generative AI is more pronounced than ever,” said Arun Parameswaran, Managing Director - Sales, at Salesforce India.

“Our focus is guiding businesses through the roadmap of responsible AI innovation, ensuring they can unlock the full potential of this technology. By enhancing productivity and accelerating growth, we aim to empower Indian organisations to meet and exceed the evolving expectations of their customers and employees,” he added.

All C-suite respondents also expressed confidence in delegating at least one task to AI without human oversight within the next three years, reflecting a growing trust in AI’s capabilities.