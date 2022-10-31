"A great customer experience makes the brand successful", Shubhi Agarwal, Co-Founder and COO of Locobuzz

Initially, the idea was to utilize the potential unstructured social media data and use it effectively with the help of the right technology. It led to the creation of Locobuzz as a tool for monitoring and analysing social media engagement. However, Locobuzz has evolved significantly over the years.

Shubhi Agarwal, Co-Founder and COO of Locobuzz Solutions, shared the evolution of Locobuzz in detail with The Hans India . Founded in 2015 by Vishal Agarwal (CEO), Nitin Agarwal (CTO) and Shubhi Agarwal (COO), Locobuzz is a global enterprise software company providing customer experience management platform for their brands that help them plan robust business and marketing strategies and forge stronger relationships with their customers to go beyond transactions and increase the lifetime value of a customer for the brand.

Today, it's an end-to-end CX platform that empowers consumer-focused brands to design robust omnichannel CX strategies, automate and manage the workflow, and deliver great humane experiences across all their customer-facing functions.

All about Locobuzz services

Locobuzz was started with a vision of creating a technology platform for managing the digital customer experience. We enable brands to transform their digital customer experience as we provide an intuitive, unified CX platform that empowers them to Connect, Understand, and Delight their customers. Our solutions include reputation management, social media management, online response management, social listening, brand monitoring, digital customer care/command centres, data intelligence hubs, and AI-enabled chatbots, which enable brands for smarter and responsible customer care with a multifaceted platform supporting needs in today's digital age.

With an unlimited range of digital channel integration and limitless analytical possibilities, brands get a competitive edge by using Locobuzz. They can listen to the voice of the customers and gain useful insights. They can also uncover competitive marketing strategies and track campaign impact. These insights help businesses manage, understand, and unify business goals and customer data to enable brand growth and ensure effective and impressive customer experience management. Furthermore, it helps brands in tracking leading KPIs that measure customer satisfaction.

Differentiating factors of the brand

As a thought leader in our industry, we strive to help brands better understand their competitive landscape, consumer insights and more. To take advantage of the scope of this potential, we leverage advanced technology to meet the scale of these opportunities and create amazing self-serve solutions for engaging customers. Very few companies like ours implement next-generation technologies into their services, such as big data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, workflow analytics, omnichannel suites, and others, to allow companies to design and deliver digital experiences more quickly and consistently. In fact, it is one of the only platforms that successfully combines several key operations, including marketing, customer service, and analytics, to give organizations in-depth information and distinctive approaches to engaging customers.

What makes Locobuzz stand out is the quality of its software—our simple and innovative features—which have helped us to remain one of the easiest software to work with. As we evolve with our capabilities, we are adding more functionalities to ensure comprehensive coverage, efficient workflow, smart UX, efficient algorithms and seamless processing of billions of conversations while enriching data in real time.

Locobuzz leveraging AI and ML

Locobuzz has been at the forefront of productizing the latest developments in AI and ML to streamline CX operations. We help brands extract meaningful insights from the largest sets of unstructured data coming from customers across multiple channels. From sentiment analysis (across languages) to data enrichment using Transformers series NLP models or object detection in images to data modelling for deeper insights and workspaces using graph-based decision networks, each function of our robust platform is powered by deep learning.

Importance of a unified CXM in today's world

In today's hyper-connected world, brands must find ways to engage customers to build loyalty and advocacy. A good product is just the starting point—a great customer experience delivered to customers makes the brand successful in the market. Any business that intends to grow sustainably must focus on providing an excellent customer experience. How well a brand delivers this service to its customers determines whether that business succeeds or fails. Businesses must rethink and rearrange their customer experience strategy to succeed. The unified CXM reduces customer churn by unifying relationship data across the entire customer lifecycle and provides qualitative insights, giving brands a competitive edge to improve customer satisfaction rates and increase customer retention and lifetime value.

Number of sectors Locobuzz serve

Locobuzz's SaaS platform empowers prominent Fortune 500 companies and marquee brands across sectors like Hospitality, Telecom, Automotive, Banking, Retail, eCommerce, FMCG, Aviation etc

♦ Your Team

We are a strong 150+ team members and growing. We are hiring across the tech, sales, marketing, and customer success division. We are headquartered in Mumbai, India, and our team works remotely all over the country.

♦ Your clients

We are a trusted technology partner to nearly 200 marquee brands across sectors in India and overseas. We are working with 50 out of fortune 500 companies in India and globally.

♦ Geographical Outreach

We operate in seven countries: India, Sri Lanka, the Middle East, South East Asia, the UK, and the US.

Advice to budding entrepreneurs

Technology is a powerful tool; leverage it wisely. Find a gap to build something unique that solves the big problem around you and society. If you have good ideas, start working on them. However, your business ideas should be carefully considered before going ahead with them—Work for your passion and Success will follow. Finally, consistency and effort made in the right direction will determine whether or not your business succeeds.