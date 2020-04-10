A Single Holder For All Your Gadgets

iPod…

Pen drive…

Smartcards…

Ear pods…

And their USB cables!!!

Guys, where will you keep all these??? Many say desk, isn't it??? But what happens when you are travelling??? You just place them in pockets or handbags randomly making them get entangled with each other.

From now on, you can get away from these issues… It happens with the desk organizer named as 'Orbitkey Nest'. This smart gadget holds your IPad, Ear pods, smart cards, pen drive and the smart cables in one place.

Guess what this smart gadget also acts as the wireless charger for your smartphone and ear pods.