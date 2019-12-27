Aadhaar-PAN Linking: Non linked PAN cards to be inoperative from December 31

By the end of this month, if you do not link your PAN number with your Aadhaar card, then your PAN will be inoperative with effect from December 31. To link your PAN to Aadhaar only seven days are left.

If you want to file your income tax return linking PAN to Aadhar is mandatory. Says Balwant Jain, a Mumbai-based tax expert:

"Those who have not linked their PAN to their Aadhar by this date will find their PAN becoming inoperative." Initially, the authorities had proposed to render the PAN invalid for non-linkage by September this year. However, making it invalid would have put a question mark on all transactions done using the PAN before that date as well. Jain says, "To protect the validity of the transactions that have already been affected, the PAN will now become inoperative by December 31, if it isn't linked to Aadhar by this date." This means that you will no longer be able to use it with potential effect. All reviewing transactions will remain valid.

So, an inoperative PAN will not be of any use for any transactions. Post-December 31, while filing an income tax return (ITR) one must quote it along with the Aadhaar number unless specifically exempted. There are two ways to link, offline and online.

At first, you need to check if your PAN and Aadhar have already been linked. Most of the people might have done it already but tend to forget about it. If you aren't very sure, go to the income tax website www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and check it.

A. Online Aadhaar-PAN Linking:

1. By logging on to the income tax portal:

Visit the income tax website www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Select the "Profile setting" page on the tab bar and choose "Link Aadhaar. A box will appear with your details. Check and verify the details; you will need to provide your Aadhaar number and captcha code and then click the "Link Now" button. After the submission of details, you will get a confirmation in a pop-up message. If you do not receive any message, check your pop-up message setting and unblock it for the website.

2. Without logging on to the income tax portal:

Go to incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and check the option on the left pane titled "Link Aadhaar". When you click on it, you will get a form. Fill the needed details including your PAN, Aadhaar number, name and enter captcha code. Later click on the "Link Aadhaar" button.

Once your details are verified with UIDAI on the income tax portal, you will be issued a confirmation saying both cards are linked. And if there is any mistake in the name mentioned on Aadhaar and PAN, you will receive an OTP verifying the same.

If there is a mismatch between the PAN and Aadhar data, get it corrected before you link the two cards.

B. Offline Aadhaar-PAN Linking:

If who want to link offline: The income tax department also allows you to link the two cards manually. You can visit the closest PAN service provider, or NSDL or UTIITSL. Get the form 'Annexure-I' and provide copies of your PAN and Aadhaar. In case there is a substantial mismatch between the PAN and Aadhar data, you may have to do biometric authentication.

For any correction in the PAN details, you may have to pay Rs 110. If you want to get the Aadhaar details changed, the prescribed fee is Rs 25.

C. Aadhaar-PAN Linking via SMS:

If you are unable to link the two number online, you can also do so by using SMS. From your registered mobile number send an SMS to 567678 or 56161. Type in the following message.

The format : UIDPAN <12 digit Aadhaar> <10 digit PAN>

For example, if Aadhaar number is 123412341234 and PAN is ABCDE9999S, then you need to key in UIDPAS 123412341234 ABCDE999S TO 567678 OR 56161.

There is no extra fee charged, but SMS charges as levied by the mobile operator will apply.

What if the PAN becomes inoperative after December 31? Can you get it activated if you link the two numbers after the deadline?

Sudhir Kaushik Co-founder and CFO Taxspanner say, "Yes if the income tax department allows you to link the two numbers after your PAN is rendered inoperative." Experts say as of now nothing is mentioned about this, and one will only have to wait and watch. The tax department has not yet defined the meaning of inoperative. So ensure that you don't miss the December 31 date.