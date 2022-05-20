Aarogya Pay to make healthcare accessible for patients

Considering the skyrocketing medical costs, health insurance policies fall short of the requirements. In many cases, people have to run pillar to post in need of immediate funds to get started with their treatment. Aarogya Pay is a fully-digital process in which a QR code is installed at the doctor's clinic. After scanning the code, Aarogya Pay helps patients to avail and get a medical loan approved instantaneously. Aarogya Pay provides a pre-approved credit limit of up to Rs. 60000 per patient. Patients can avail this loan for medical procedures, treatments, consultations, medicine purchases, and lab tests.

Delighted with the launch of Aarogya Pay, Gaurav Gupta, Co-Founder, Navia Life Care said, "Insurance penetration in the country is low which leads to high out-of-pocket expenditure for patients. This in turn leads to poor care quality as patients push their treatments to later dates. Aarogya Pay aims to change this by providing a Buy Now pay Later/ instant zero-cost EMI option to patients. With Aarogya Pay, we endeavour to help patients in expediting their treatment process and access funds quickly for regular medical procedures."

Navia Life Care has partnered with leading RBI-registered financial institutions for instant credit procedures and availability. On scanning the QR code, patients need to do an e-KYC and instantly know their loan eligibility. Post verification, the loan is approved and disbursed instantly.