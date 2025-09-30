Acerpure India Launches Neo TV Series

Acerpure India, part of the global technology conglomerate Acer Group, today announced the launch of the Neo Series Smart TVs, its latest range designed to bring smarter streaming, cinematic visuals, and immersive sound to Indian households. The Neo line-up introduces Aspire Neo, Swift Neo 4K LED, and Elevate Neo QLED models. The flagship Elevate QLED TV Series is available from ₹22,499.

The Neo Series – spanning 32” to 65” screen sizes – is powered by Google TV 5.0 and engineered to deliver seamless performance across entertainment, gaming, and lifestyle needs.

Key Features of the Neo Series:

Google TV 5.0 with Android 14, personalized interface, thousands of apps, and effortless voice control with Google Assistant.

Dolby-powered audio: Aspire with Dolby Audio (30W); Swift and Elevate with Dolby Atmos (40W) for room-filling, cinematic sound.

Vivid color and clarity: Aspire offers 16.7 million colors, while Swift and Elevate step up with 1.07 billion colors for life-like visuals.

QLED brilliance (Elevate only) paired with Dolby Vision for richer colors, higher brightness, and enhanced realism.

Smooth performance with up to 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage for apps, multitasking, and streaming.

Gaming-ready features including ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), MEMC (Motion Estimation Motion Compensation), and gamepad plug-and-play support.

Lifestyle enhancements such as Filmmaker Mode, AI Content Creator, and built-in Karaoke for versatile home entertainment.

Connectivity essentials: Dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Chromecast, satellite tuner, HDMI 2.0 (x3), USB 2.0 (x2).

Model Line-up

Aspire (32” | 43”) – Designed for households entering smart TV entertainment with dependable performance. Features a 60 Hz refresh rate, Dolby Audio, 1 GB RAM + 8 GB storage, and 30W speaker.

Swift UHD LED (43” | 55” | 65”) – Built for those seeking cinematic sound and smooth streaming. Comes with Dolby Atmos, 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage, AIPQ, ALLM, VRR, MEMC, and lifestyle modes like Filmmaker Mode and Karaoke.

Elevate QLED (43” | 55” | 65”) – The flagship model featuring QLED clarity, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, MEMC, ALLM, VRR, AIPQ, and gamepad support. Backed by a 40W speaker system, Elevate delivers cinematic brilliance at home.

Starts at ₹22,499

Leadership Quote

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Vasudeva G, Director of Acerpure India, said: “The Neo Series has been created to serve a wide spectrum of Indian households — from those stepping into smart entertainment with Aspire Neo, to families who want cinematic sound and gaming features with Swift Neo, and those looking for QLED brilliance with Elevate Neo. With Dolby-powered sound, advanced picture technologies, and Google TV 5.0, this launch reflects our vision of making next-generation home entertainment more accessible and more relevant to modern lifestyles.”

Availability

The Neo Series TV Series is now available across Amazon and the Acerpure Online Store. Festive launch offers are aligned with the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, giving customers a timely opportunity to upgrade their home entertainment.