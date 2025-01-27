Live
Affordable Voice and SMS Plans: Airtel, Jio, and Vi Respond to TRAI's Consumer-Friendly Mandate
Airtel, Jio, and Vi introduce voice and SMS-only recharge plans, offering cost-effective options for non-data users across India.
Telecom giants Airtel, Jio, and Vi have unveiled new voice and SMS-only recharge plans, aligning with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) push to make mobile services more accessible and consumer-centric. These plans cater to users prioritising calls and messages over data, providing affordable alternatives for millions of Indians.
A Move to Address Consumer Demands
For years, users have voiced concerns about being forced into purchasing expensive bundles packed with unnecessary data benefits. TRAI's Telecom Consumers Protection (Twelfth Amendment) Regulations aim to address this issue, ensuring users pay only for what they need. This regulatory push has prompted Airtel, Jio, and Vi to introduce targeted plans for non-data users, including those with basic phones or secondary SIM cards.
Airtel's Voice and SMS Plans
Airtel's offerings include a Rs 1,849 annual plan with unlimited voice calls and 3,600 SMS over 365 days, translating to an economical Rs 5.06 daily cost. For those seeking shorter validity, Airtel's Rs 469 plan provides unlimited calls and 900 SMS for 84 days at Rs 5.58 per day.
Jio's Competitive Pricing
Jio continues its affordable reputation with a Rs 1,748 plan offering 336 days of unlimited calls and 3,600 SMS, costing Rs 5.20 daily. Additionally, Jio's Rs 448 plan includes 84 days of unlimited calls, 1,000 SMS, and access to JioCinema and JioTV, all for Rs 5 per day, making it one of the most value-packed options.
Vi's Unique Approach
Vi takes a slightly different route with its Rs 1,460 plan, featuring 270 days of unlimited calls and 100 SMS daily. Additional SMS are priced at Rs 1 for local and Rs 1.5 for STD, with the plan's daily cost coming to Rs 5.41.
Regulatory Efforts and Enhanced Validity
Beyond these new plans, TRAI has extended the validity period for Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) up to 365 days from the previous 90-day limit. This change allows users to enjoy longer, uninterrupted services. Additionally, smaller top-up denominations starting at Rs 10 have been mandated, ensuring greater affordability for users with tighter budgets.
These voice and SMS-only plans highlight a significant shift in India's telecom landscape, addressing consumer needs for flexibility and affordability. With these offerings, Airtel, Jio, and Vi are set to redefine mobile services for millions nationwide.