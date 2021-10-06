After Facebook, Jio Suffers Outage; #JioDown Trends on Twitter
Reports on Twitter and DownDetector indicate that Jio is having connectivity issues, but the scale of the problem is unclear at this time.
Jio Down is trending on Twitter today, just one day after the massive Facebook outage that left WhatsApp offline for nearly seven hours on Monday night. At the time of writing, there are nearly 4,000 reports of problems with Jio's connections on the Down Detector internet outage tracker, and they are increasing rapidly. Looking at the data on DownDetector, problems started to be reported around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and began to peak in about an hour.
As you can see from Down Detector, there has been a sharp increase in reported problems with Jio, indicating that there could be a real problem with connectivity, as almost half of the reports say there is no connectivity. According to DownDetector's reporting map, the problem seems quite widespread with reports clustered in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Indore, and Raipur. Although Jio has not issued a statement on this until now, the company's Twitter handle has responded to users saying that it has connectivity issues. ADD TWEETS
The same could also be seen on Twitter, with the hashtag JioDown trending today, and many users also cited Reliance Jio's tweet about the Facebook outage, where Jio had tweeted that "it's not the internet." So far, Jio's corporate handle has not been released on this, although the JioCares handle is responding to customers.