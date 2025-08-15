Airbnb has rolled out a “reserve now, pay later” feature for users in the US, allowing them to secure vacation rentals without paying at the time of booking. Instead, payment is due before the end of the stay’s free cancellation period, ensuring “hosts have time to secure another booking even if a guest cancels.”

The feature is available only for stays in the US with a moderate or flexible cancellation policy. While guests can delay the main payment, Airbnb will still collect upfront fees for travel insurance, climate contributions, or other optional add-ons.

Previously, Airbnb offered a “pay part now, pay later” option, enabling users to split their payment between booking and check-in. The new system, however, removes the need to pay anything upfront for eligible stays, offering greater booking flexibility.