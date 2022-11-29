Airtel 5G service comes to 12 cities in India; find details

Airtel 5G service is now available in 12 cities in India. Airtel and Reliance Jio are adding new cities to the 5G list almost every day. 5G services are now also available at some airports to offer a smoother experience for customers. Airtel currently offers 5G in many cities. Here is everything you need to know.



Airtel 5G is currently available in up to 12 Indian cities, including Delhi, Siliguri, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Mumbai, Nagpur and Chennai, Gurugram, Panipat and Guwahati.

The telecom company has just rolled out 5G to various areas of Patna, including Patna Sahib Gurudwara, Patna Railway Station, Dak Bunglow, Maurya Lok, Bailey Road, Boring Road, City Center Mall, Patliputra Industrial Area and a few more locations.

In terms of airports, customers will get Airtel 5G at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, Pune's Lohegaon Airport, Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Nagpur's Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport and Patna Airport.

As for its rivals, Reliance Jio has already pushed 5G in cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Varanasi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Nathdwara, Pune, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. It even made it available in all 33 Gujarat district headquarters.

Reliance Jio has promised to spread 5G across India by the end of 2023, while Airtel will cover all cities by March 2024. So far, there is no information on the availability of 5G for Vodafone Idea (Vi) customers. At the launch of 5G, the telecom company promised to offer it soon, but there is no information about it yet.