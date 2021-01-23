Airtel Launches Data Plans of Rs 78 and Rs 248; Find Details

Telecom operator Airtel launched two new prepaid plans. The service provider introduced prepaid plans of Rs 78 and Rs 248. With these new plans, Airtel also offers Wynk Premium subscription to its users. With the Rs 78 plan, users will get a one-month subscription, while the Rs 248 plan provides a one-year subscription of the service. It's also interesting to note that they are both data add-on packages and you don't get any calling service under the plans.

Under the additional prepaid data plan of Rs 78, the telecom operator offers 5GB data. The package works with the same validity of your existing active prepaid plan. Along with 5G data, you also get a one-month subscription to Wynk. If the subscriber runs out of 5GB data, he will be charged 50 paise per MB. This Airtel plan will compete with Reliance Jio's Rs 51 data-only plan. The Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom operator also offers a Rs 51 data-only plan in which it offers 6GB data. The validity of this plan is also the same as the original plan.

Under the Rs 248 plan, Airtel users will get a total of 25GB of data. With this bundle of data add-ons, users will get a one-year subscription to Wynk. In case the 25GB data is exhausted, they will be charged 50 paise per MB. This packet also has the same validity as the original data packet.

Recently, it reviewed its prepaid plan of Rs 199. After the review, the plan offers more data to users. Under the Rs 199 plan, Airtel users will get 1.5GB of data per day with unlimited local and national calling service. The plan comes with 28-day validity and also offers 100 SMS per day.