Airtel unveils affordable International Roaming packs for customers travelling abroad

Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), one of India’s leading telecommunications service providers, today, unveiled affordable international roaming packs for customers travelling abroad. The new packs include access to 184 countries, and the tariffs start at as low as Rs. 133/day, making them an affordable option even when compared to local sims. In addition, they offer enhanced data benefits, in-flight connectivity and 24x7 contact centre support.



To make things as convenient as possible, Airtel has also ensured that customers travelling to these 184 countries no longer need to subscribe to multiple packs for various travel destinations and have the convenience of simply choosing the duration of travel and enjoying seamless connectivity anywhere in the world through one single pack, and do this in the most affordable manner. Amit Tripathi, Director – Customer Experience and Marketing, Bharti Airtel, said, “At Airtel, our mission is to solve customer problems and offer greater convenience. We are happy to launch affordable and simplified international roaming packs that will enable seamless roaming access to customers travelling anywhere in the world. The packs offer greater value with enhanced benefits that are economical when compared to local in-country sims across many countries. The new pack truly redefines our value proposition for customers and gives them the freedom to use data and voice at an affordable tariff.” Airtel International Roaming Pack: Key features · Affordable packs starting at Rs. 133/day, making them more affordable than most in-country / local sims · One Plan to travel anywhere in the world, enabling worldwide access with a single-pack · New features: An auto-renewal feature for frequent travellers which removes the need to buy the pack multiple times and enables hassle-free travel via the Thanks app

Extended Validity Plans:

Rs 2,997 Plan: This plan has a validity of 365 days and provides 2 GB of data, 100 minutes of complimentary calls, and 20 SMS.

Rs 2,998 Plan: Priced at Rs 2,998, this plan offers a validity period of 30 days, a data cap of 5 GB, and 200 minutes of free outgoing calls.

Short-Term Plan: Airtel offers a short-term international roaming plan for Rs 755. This plan is valid for five days and includes 1 GB of data without any calling benefits.