Airtel Users to Get Free Apple TV+ and Music Under New Deal

Airtel customers now have access to two Apple services at no additional cost, following a newly signed strategic agreement between the telecommunications company and the tech giant.

Under this collaboration, Airtel subscribers will be eligible for complimentary access to Apple TV+ and Apple Music. This benefit applies to postpaid users enrolled in select plans and home Wi-Fi subscribers. Airtel confirmed that customers on postpaid plans beginning at Rs 999 will gain access to Apple TV+ content, which can be streamed across multiple devices.

This is not the first time Airtel and Apple have collaborated. A similar agreement was executed in August of last year, allowing Xtreme Premium subscribers access to Apple TV+ and Apple Music. The latest partnership extends these offerings to a broader customer base.

Airtel has specified that postpaid users subscribed to plans starting from Rs 999 will be able to access Apple TV+ content. Additionally, home Wi-Fi customers on specific plans—including Rs 999, Rs 1099, Rs 1599, and Rs 3999—will also benefit from the Apple Music service at no extra cost.

As part of this initiative, eligible customers can stream all original series and films available on Apple TV+ without advertisements. The move is expected to enhance the content consumption experience for Airtel users, giving them access to premium entertainment across Apple’s ecosystem.

The partnership aligns with Airtel’s strategy to provide additional value to its subscribers while expanding digital entertainment offerings in India.