Airtel's A-SON solution wins the Innovative Mobile Service and Application Award at GTI Awards 2022

Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's premier communications solutions provider, today said that its A-SON (Self Optimising Network) solution has won the Innovative Mobile Service and Application honour at the prestigious GTI Awards 2022.

A-SON has been fully developed by Airtel's in-house network and digital engineering teams for proactive auto-optimization of mobile networks, especially TDD (1800 MHz) to ensure that Airtel customers enjoy world-class high-speed data and voice experience. The solution has been deployed by Airtel across its mobile network operations. The innovation is future-ready to address similar and new challenges in the 5G domain.

Commenting on the win, Randeep Sekhon, Network Director, Bharti Airtel said, "We are obsessed with delivering a best-in-class experience to our customers. A-SON is yet another solution from our innovation factory to ensure our network teams are able to predict network issues ahead of time and deliver seamless connectivity round the clock. This honour from GTI is another endorsement of our efforts."

GTI is an influential international cooperation platform in the telecommunications industry. The GTI Awards recognize outstanding contributions in 4G and 5G, and innovative businesses and services. The awards also aim to encourage innovative products, solutions and applications that address the challenges faced by its operator members, as well as contributions to the industry and the GTI.

Founded in 2011, GTI counts 139 operators as well as 247 key vendors from around the world in its membership. In 2016, GTI 2.0 was officially launched aiming to further promote 4G evolution, promote 5G development and cross-industry innovation.

About Airtel

Headquartered in India, Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 480 Mn customers in 16 countries across South Asia and Africa. The company ranks amongst the top three mobile operators globally and its networks cover over two billion people. Airtel is India's largest integrated communications solutions provider and the second-largest mobile operator in Africa. Airtel's retail portfolio includes high speed 4G/4.5G mobile broadband, Airtel Xstream Fiber that promises speeds up to 1 Gbps with convergence across linear and on-demand entertainment, streaming services spanning music and video, digital payments and financial services. For enterprise customers, Airtel offers a gamut of solutions that includes secure connectivity, cloud and data centre services, cyber security, IoT, Ad Tech and cloud-based communication.