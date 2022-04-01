Alexa can notify you about deals up to a day in advance

Amazon Alexa has launched a new feature that will notify Prime customers up to 24 hours in advance of specific discounts, the company announced. Amazon says the new feature is added to help customers save money while saving time.



The intelligent voice assistant will alert Prime members when eligible products in their wish list or shopping cart, or that they have marked as "saved for later," are on sale. Customers can now ask Alexa to order items when the deal is on or send a reminder.

Amazon did not elaborate on what exactly it defines as an "eligible" item or whether these deals will also include products sold by third parties.

Only US Amazon Prime customers who own fourth-generation or newer Echo smart speakers can take advantage of the new capability for now.





To turn this feature on, you need to open the Alexa app, click More > Settings > Notifications before tapping Amazon Shopping. You can then search for Shopping Recommendations and enable Deal Recommendations.



Once enabled, the Amazon Echo ring will turn yellow. Alternatively, a pop-up notification will appear on a smart device if any product you've added or saved to your wish lists or shopping cart is about to go on sale. You can then tell Alexa to read your notifications aloud for more details and ask her to order the item or remind you when the sale is available.