All that we expect from Apple in 2022; MacBook Air, Mac Mini and more

Apple had a remarkably busy 2021, announcing its latest round of new Macs amid the Apple Silicon transition, the new iPhone 13, the long-awaited AirTag item tracker, and much more. Looking ahead to 2022, there are even more new devices on the way across all of Apple's major product categories and even the potential for an entirely new product category.



MacBook Air



One of Apple's most anticipated latest products is a completely revamped MacBook Air. The new MacBook Air is rumored to feature a flat-edged design, ditching the iconic tapered design that's thinner at the front and thicker at the back.

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also reported that the 2022 MacBook Air would come in additional colors, similar to the colors of the 24-inch iMac.

The new MacBook Air (or potentially "MacBook") will reportedly launch in mid-2022. It will be "slightly" more expensive than the current MacBook Air, which starts at $999.

Mac Mini and Mac Pro

As per Bloomberg, Apple is planning a new Mac Pro powered by Apple Silicon. This could be around half the size of the current Mac Pro in terms of design.

The new Mac Pro may come in 20 or 40 compute core configurations, made up of 16 or 32 high-performance cores and four or eight high-efficiency cores. GPU options will include 64-core and 128-core options.

New iMac

Apple is widely expected to introduce a new 27-inch iMac with Apple Silicon in 2022. The new iMac is likely to feature a high-end Apple Silicon chip inside, while rumors also indicate the miniLED display and ProMotion technology ,will hit the market iMac for the first time.

Rumors indicated that the iMac will feature a base model configuration of 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, like the new MacBook Pro.

iPadPro

Bloomberg has reported that Apple is developing a redesigned iPad Pro with a glass back. This change may allow the iPad Pro to support wireless charging for the first time, as well as reverse wireless charging. Reverse wireless charging would allow you to place a wireless charging compatible device, like an iPhone or AirPods, on the back of the iPad Pro to recharge that device. Power would be shared from the iPad Pro to the other device.

iPad Air 5

In addition to a new iPad Pro, Apple is also planning a new fifth-generation iPad Air that could launch this spring. The new iPad Air is said to feature an A15 Bionic chip inside, an improved 12MP ultra-wide front camera (with Center Stage support), and 5G connectivity.

iPhone SE 3

This iPhone SE 3 is expected to be similar to the current iPhone SE, but with the addition of an A15 chip on the side and 5G connectivity. While rumors have suggested that Apple is also working on some sort of iPhone SE Plus with a larger screen, this isn't expected for 2022. However, the iPhone SE 3 is expected to arrive during the first half of the year with an A15 Chip and 5G support.

iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 is rumored to be a major overhaul of the iPhone lineup, with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicting the lineup will consist of two 6.1-inch models and two 6.7-inch models.

The 2022 iPhone lineup might look like this in terms of trade names: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Kuo says the iPhone 14 Max will represent the lowest price ever for a large 6.7-inch iPhone, potentially around $900.

Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch lineup is also expected to be overhauled in 2022. Kuo has reported that Apple will launch three new Apple Watch models in the fall of 2022, including a new high-end Apple Watch Series 8, a new Apple Watch SE.

AirPods Pro 2

Apple is also reportedly planning a new second-generation AirPods Pro for release in 2022. These AirPods Pro 2 are expected to feature a new focus on health and fitness tracking technologies, as well as an all-new design.

Bloomberg has reported that the second-generation AirPods Pro will feature a "more compact" design that eliminates the stem that currently protrudes from the bottom of the AirPods Pro. This could be similar to the buttons on the Amazon Echo, which feature a more compact design. stemless that is completely round and rests inside the wearer's ear.

AR/VR Headsets

Last but not least, 2022 will also be the year that Apple releases the first version of its long-rumored AR/VR headset... maybe. Apple is reportedly working on a high-end Apple headset with a pair of 8K displays and performance that's on par with the M1 Pro chip used in newer MacBook Pros.

However, Bloomberg recently reported that Apple has faced some hardware and software issues with the development of this headset. In particular, the earphones are reported to have overheating issues as well as a problem.