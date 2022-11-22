Alphabet to fire 10,000 poor performing employees

Google's parent company Alphabet is reportedly preparing to lay off about 10,000 "poor performing" employees, or 6 per cent of its workforce, in the season of Big Tech layoffs kicked off by Meta, Amazon, Twitter, Salesforce and more amid harsh global conditions. According to a report by The Information, Google plans to reduce the number of employees by 10,000 through a new ranking and performance improvement plan.

The report mentioned, "A new performance management system could help managers push out thousands of underperforming employees starting early next year. Managers could also use the ratings to avoid paying them bonuses and stock grants." Under the new system, managers have been asked to classify 6 per cent of employees, or about 10,000 people, as underperformers in terms of their business impact.