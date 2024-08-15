AltStore PAL Drops Subscription Fee After Epic Games Grant

AltStore PAL, an alternative iOS app store available in the EU, is eliminating its annual subscription fee, which was previously set at €1.50 plus tax. This change comes after receiving a "MegaGrant" from Epic Games, the developer behind Fortnite.

The annual fee was initially implemented to help AltStore PAL cover Apple's Core Technology Fee (CTF), a charge imposed on third-party app marketplaces for each annual app installation. With the financial support from Epic’s MegaGrant, AltStore can now offer its services free of charge.

Epic Games provides MegaGrants to support the development of innovative projects that might lack sufficient funding. Typically, these grants are awarded to small teams using Epic's technologies to bring ambitious and creative ideas to life. In this case, however, Epic awarded the grant to AltStore for "innovation in app distribution," recognizing the app store's unique approach in the iOS ecosystem.

While AltStore did not disclose the exact amount of the grant, it has assured current subscribers that they will not be charged upon renewal. The AltStore team also hinted at plans to“show our appreciation for our existing subscribers in a future update”, though details on this gesture have not yet been revealed.

In addition to supporting AltStore, Epic Games is also working on bringing its own Epic Games Store to iOS. The company recently submitted the store, along with Fortnite and Rocket League Sideswipe, to Apple for final approval. This move signals Epic's ongoing efforts to expand its presence on Apple devices, even as it continues to challenge Apple's app store policies.