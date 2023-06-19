Amazon Fire TV May Get Generative AI To Allow Users To Create Wallpapers With Voice Command

In the near future certain models of Amazon televisions that run on the Fire TV operating system will receive the implementation of computer intelligence that can construct original content similar to the technology that allows ChatGPT or Dall-E image creation as well as Adobe's Firefly. Users can enjoy a hands-free experience with the latest Fire TV-powered gadgets.



However, the features are restricted to channel or volume changes, weather update requests, and smart home device control. With the most recent version, Amazon aims to include smarter living capabilities that might provide the business a competitive advantage over rivals, at least in the smart home market.

Fire TV OS-powered TVs or streaming devices will soon have generative AI capabilities, as Amazon suggested to Gadget 360. The company demonstrated new features on an Amazon QLED TV from the Fire TV Omni series at a meeting.

The research points out that the generative AI technology on Fire TVs can only currently produce artwork in response to straightforward voice directions. When a TV isn't being used to watch content, it might still be useful. The TV becomes a sizable digital photo frame as a result. Later this year, the capability is anticipated to roll out to a few Fire TV Omni series models.

Daniel Rausch, vice president of entertainment devices and services at Amazon, elaborated on the company's goals, stating that it wants to collaborate with additional brands to bring Fire TV OS to third-party smart TVs. Rausch was alluding to Amazon's most recent collaboration with Xiaomi on a Redmi smart TV running the Fire TV OS. The Omni QLED TVs may eventually be sold in India, according to the Amazon VP, though no specific date has been provided.