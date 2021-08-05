Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021: Best Deals on Mobiles, Electronics and Amazon Devices

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale began today. The Independence Day themed special sale will go on until August 9, Monday. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale promises big discounts on popular mobile phones, electronics and Amazon devices. Here we've brought to you the best deals on Amazon on smartphones, accessories, and other gadgets.



Amazon has joined with SBI Card to offer a 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit card users (maximum Rs. 1,750). Below, you will find the best deals and offers available on tech products today so that you can get shopping without wasting any time.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021 - Best offers on mobile phones

iPhone 11 (Rs. 49,999)

During Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale the Apple iPhone 11 is down to Rs. 49,999 from Rs. 54,900. Amazon's bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 13,400.

iPhone 12 (Rs. 67,999)

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale brings a discount on the iPhone 12, currently selling at Rs. 67,999 (MRP Rs. 79,900). You can also get Rs. 13,400 as an additional instant discount if you swap your old smartphone with your purchase.

OnePlus 9 5G (Rs. 45,999)

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale isn't offering a direct discount on the OnePlus 9 5G, but you can tap on a simple checkbox-based coupon on the page, and receive a discount of Rs. 4,000 at checkout. You can also exchange your current smartphone and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 13,400. SBI credit cardholders can avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount.

Fire TV Stick (Rs. 2,799)

Fire TV Stick (3rd generation, 2021) is now down to Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 4,999). You also receive additional discounts on OTT subscriptions worth up to Rs. 2,000.

Kindle ebook(Starting at Rs. 6,799)

The 10th generation Kindle with a 6-inch display and built-in light is down to Rs. 6,799 while the 10th generation Kindle Paperwhite model is available at Rs. 10,499. Paying with an SBI Bank credit card will fetch you another 10 percent instant discount.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021 - Best offers on Electronics

Apple Watch SE (Rs. 25,900)

Apple Watch SE is down to Rs. 25,900 (MRP Rs. 29,900) during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale in India. SBI credit cardholders can avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount on their purchase.

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones (Rs. 17,990)

Sony's WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones are down to Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990) during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale. This is the lowest price we've seen on these popular wireless headphones.

Apple AirPods Pro (Rs. 17,999)

In case you missed previous sales, Apple AirPods Pro TWS earbuds are down to Rs. 17,999 on Amazon during the Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale. The SBI Card can further bring down the price by 10 percent.

Apple Watch Series 6 (Rs. 41,900)

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + cellular) is down to its lowest price since its launch. The smartwatch is now sold at a discounted price of Rs. 41,900 (MRP Rs. 52,900). This is the best smartwatch to pair with your iPhone.

Apple iPad Air 2020 (Rs. 47,900)

Apple's iPad Air 2020 model is down to Rs. 47,900 (MRP Rs. 54,900) on Amazon during the Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale. The iPad Air 2020 is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chipset and comes with a 10.9-inch display.





