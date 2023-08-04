  • Menu
Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Big Discounts on all Westinghouse Smart TVs

All models of Westinghouse Google TV & Android TV will be available for Amazon Customers at heavy discounts.The Sale started on 4th August & will end on 8th Aug 2023.

Westinghouse, a renowned American Electronics Brand, announces bumper discounts on all its TVs, including32-inch HD Ready, 43-inch & 40-inch FHD of the W2 Series, 50-inch & 55-inch 4K GTV of the Quantum Series and all other variants. These exciting discounts will take place during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival, offering customers incredible discounts of up to 60% on Smart TVs and appliances. Shoppers can also enjoy a 10% instant discount when using SBI Bank Cards. The range will be available at an attractive price of Rs 6,299. The sale period commenced on 4thAugust with early access for Prime members and concludes on 8th Aug 2023 at midnight.

As part of this offer, Westinghouse is providing discounts on its range of Smart and Non-Smart TV models. One of the standout choices in the affordable HD Ready TV category is Westinghouse 24 Inch HD Ready LED TV and 32 inches Pi Series HD Ready Smart LED TV, available at Rs. 6,499 & 7,999, respectively. The 40-inch FHD smart Android TV and the 32-inch HD Ready TV are priced at Rs. 14,999 & 9,499, respectively. The 43-inch FHD TV and 40-inch Pi Series Full HD Smart LED TV are priced at Rs. 16,499 and 12,999, respectively.

The 43-inch is priced at Rs. 19,499, while the 50-inch is priced at Rs. 25,499. UHD 55-inch model with an ultra-thin bezel and 55 inches Quantum Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV is available for Rs. 29,999 and 28,499, respectively. The all-new 32-inch W2 Series LED HD Ready Android 11 is available at Rs. 10,499. The all-new Westinghouse 40 & 43-inch HD Android TV with Realtekwill be available at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,499, respectively. Westinghouse also offers the 50 and 55-inch Google TV models, available at Rs 26,999 & 29,999 respectively.

These TVs have 2GB RAM and 16 GB ROM, providing ample processing power and storage capacity. Powered by an MT9062 processor, these models deliver smooth and lag-free performance. The 4K display with HDR 10+ ensures stunning visuals with vibrant colours and remarkable clarity. The highlight of these models is their exceptional sound system. Equipped with 2 48W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speakers featuring DTS TruSurround Technology, viewers can enjoy an immersive audio experience that complements the visuals. The TVs also boast a bezel-less and air-slim design, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity, a voice-enabled remote, and 3 HDMI & 2 USB ports for seamless connectivity with various devices.

Discounted Prices of all Models:

Model

Price

ID sale

WH24PL01

6499

6299

WH24SP06

6999

6499

WH32PL09

7999

7499

WH32SP12

10499

9499

WH32SP17

8499

7999

WH40SP08BL

13999

12999

WH40SP50

15999

15999

WH43SP99

16499

16499

WH43UD10

20499

19499

WH50UD82

26499

25499

WH55PU80

30999

28499

WH55UD45

29999

29999

WH32HX41

10799

10499

WH40FX51

15999

14999

WH43FX71

17499

16499

WH50GTX30

27999

26999

WH55GTX40

31999

29999


