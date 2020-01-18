Amazon Great Indian Day sale: Most Discounted Phones During the Sale

Amazon has announced the dates of commencement of the 'Great Indian Sale' for the customers. The sale is scheduled to start from January 19 and will end on January 22. This sale will have numerous smartphones from different brands at discounted prices. The handsets from all the popular brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, Oppo, Huawei and more will be included in the sale.

We bring you a list of popular smartphones that will offer the highest discounts during the Amazon 'Great Indian Sale'.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will get the highest price cut of Rs 31,610. The handset now costs Rs 41,990; its usual price is Rs 73,600. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is also offered at Rs 20,000 less than the regular price of Rs 55,990. Xiaomi's Poco F1 is also available at a huge price cut of Rs 10,000 and can be bought at Rs 13,999, lesser than from Rs 20,490.

Other mid-range smartphones like Huawei Y9 and Oppo A7 that cost Rs 18,990 and Rs 16,990 regularly, will cost at Rs 11,990 and Rs 8,240 respectively. You can also buy Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 at Rs 7,499 instead of the regular price of Rs 16,990.

The budget segment is not offering huge discounts yet. Smartphones such as Vivo U10, Xiaomi Mi A3, Redmi 7 prices are slashed around Rs 2,000.

The phones mentioned above are from the teaser page of Amazon; more smartphones are available at discounted prices during the sale.