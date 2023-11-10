Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Becomes the Biggest Ever Customer And Seller Celebrations

Amazon today announced that its month-long Great Indian Festival (GIF) 2023 has seen the best-ever shopping celebrations for its customers, sellers and brand partners across the length and breadth of the country. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 started from October 8th , with 24 hours of Prime early access, giving customers access to more than 5,000 new launches from top brands at with attractive offers on smartphones, premium electronics, high-quality TVs, engaging books, health & personal care essentials, fashion items, durable luggage, home decor, and fitness gear. With over 38,000 sellers achieving their highest-ever single-day sales and more than 40 lakhs of new customers shopping for their favourite products and brands for the first time, it was the best-ever festive season for Amazon India and its partners. Shopping was made more affordable and convenient for customers, with exciting bank discounts and unique rewards helping customers save more than INR 600 crores.

Amazon India delivered at least one box of happiness to more than 19,000+ pin-codes pan India, with 80% of new customers coming from Tier 2 and below towns. Almost half of all orders from Prime members were delivered within 48 hours of making a transaction during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

“The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 has been the biggest ever in history! We are humbled to be a part of customer’s festivities and witnessed a record of more than 110 crores visits with 40 lakh+ new customers shopping on Amazon India for the first time. This festive season, 80% of our customers who shopped came from tier 2-3 cities reiterating our strong capabilities of delivering across all serviceable pin codes in India. We also saw the highest ever Prime sign ups in a single day this season along with the highest seller participation along with 5,000 new launches from top brands. A heartfelt thank you to our customers, brand and bank partners, sellers, and delivery associates, for making this the biggest celebration ever in the history of our operations in India” said Manish Tiwary, Country Manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon.

AmazonGreat Indian Festival Sale 2023: Highlights

• - The Great Indian Festival 2023 witnessed the highest customer visits, transactions, new launches, orders, and savings than any previous year

• - Customers from 99.7% pin codes shopped during the month-long celebrations with 80% of the customers shopping from tier 2 & 3 towns like Jalandhar, Kolhapur, Midnapore, Visakhapatnam and more

• - Most number of customer visits stood at more than 110 crores making it the highest ever

• - Received highest single day of Prime sign-ups in the first 48 hours. More than 65% of Prime members who shopped during the festive season were from tier 2 & 3 cities/towns

• - Over 35% increase in small and medium businesses receiving sales when compared with 2022

• - 2023 festive season saw the highest-ever number of sellers receiving a sale. Over 750 sellers made sales worth crores, over 31,000 sellers made sales worth lakhs. The highest number ever during any festive period.

• - 5000 new products launched from top brands across categories - the largest ever

• - More than 40 lakhs new customers shopped for the first time for their favorite brands across categories

• - Amazon Pay Later usage stood at 2.4x vs last year, with EMI share doubling as we expanded credit to INR 1,00,000

• - 3 in 4 Prime members opted for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank co-branded credit card to avail exciting cashback offers; usage for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank co-branded credit card grew 25% when compared with 2022

• - Amazon Pay UPI users grew 2x when compared with 2022

• - Shopping was made more affordable for customers with offers from 6 Banks including SBI Banks, ICICI Bank and more; with the offers being accessible to 65% of India's credit card base and 36% of India's debit card base

• - Exciting bank discounts and unique rewards during the month long Great Indian Festival 2023, helped customers save over INR 600 crores

• - Fast and reliable deliveries with 90% pin codes getting their orders within 48 hours

It’s a Seller-bration!

Small and medium businesses, startups, artisans, women entrepreneurs offered the widest selection of products with 6,500 sellers seeing 5X spike vis-à-vis 2022. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, Amazon saw the highest-ever number of sellers receive a sale; over 38,000 sellers achieved their highest-ever single-day sales. Over 750 sellers made sales worth crores and 31,000 sellers worth lakhs this festive season. Amazon India also saw more than 30% increase in the number of SMBs participating this festive season as compared to last year. Over 65% of the sellers receiving a sale hail from tier 2, 3 cities, and beyond.

Pay, Scan, and Save with Amazon Pay

Prime members

• More than 65% of Prime members who shopped during the festive season were from tier 2 & 3 cities/towns (vs 50% last year)

• Prime members loved shopping for Beauty , Apparel and home products this festive season with 1 in every 3 Prime shoppers buying skin-care, traditional wear and décor & lighting for their home

• Almost 50% of all orders (pan India) from Prime members were delivered within 2 days or less, during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

India Shops Across Categories

• In the premium segment, Amazon sold 2.5x more smartphones as compared to last year driven by affordability options such as No Cost EMI and Exchange offers. Amongst all smartphones sold, 60% were 5G ready and 70% of all smartphones orders came from Tier 2 and below towns

• Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 achieved an all-time high in sales for large-screen TVs (55 inches & above) recording over 50% higher sales than 2022

• For Consumer Electronics and Personal computing, 3 out of 5 orders came from tier 2 and 3 cities

• Amazon Fashion witnessed a 3x spike vs 2022 spearheaded by the interest of customers in products like sarees, men’s denims, casual wear, premium shoes and sports shoes

• The new trending beauty devices category saw a 70% spike while in the beauty category, the dermat-led brands and beauty giftsets witnessed up to 3x and 4x spike vs. last year respectively

• More than 60% of new shoppers buying fashion and beauty products came from Tier 2 and below cities

• Amazon Fresh achieved the highest-ever single day sales and orders during the festive season. The category saw more than 50% YoY growth with a 3x jump in customers shopping for the first time on Amazon Fresh

• Customers enjoyed shopping for their festive needs on Amazon Fresh and saw more than 50% YoY growth in snacks, biscuits, dry fruits and beverages

• Customers loved the choices curated for festive season and purchased 25% more of Daily Essential, more than 50% of Dry Fruit & Nuts along with Herbs & Spices vs last year

• Customers purchased an Amazon Device including Echo smart speaker, Fire TV device and a Kindle e-reader every 10 seconds during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

• Healthy living was a key customer preference this Amazon Great Indian Festival with a 2x spike in air fryers, 2x in water purifiers, 1.6x in outdoor sports products, 1.5x in home workout equipment and a 1.3x in healthier cooking options like triply stainless steel and cast-iron cookware

Premium Products See Spike in Demand

• We witnessed the highest ever demand observed for categories like jewelry, premium Smart watches where new launches grew at almost 5x

• Luxury beauty category witnessed up to 8x spike with increased demand for international brands within fragrances, professional beauty

• During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, growth of premium appliances including ACs, Washing Machines, and Refrigerators among others was 2.5x with over 45% of the customers preferring to upgrade to premium appliances

• AC led the growth for the appliances category with 2x growth vs rest of the appliances

• Over 70% of customers made use of affordability options such as INR 99 per day offer to upgrade their home to leading brands Samsung, LG, Daikin, Haier etc.

• More customers preferred premium TV streaming experience with 15% more customers buying Fire TV Stick 4K this year in comparison to 2022

• Amazon saw a spike of 500x demand for the Sony PlayStation 5 and 2x purchases across Accessories & Games vs. AGIF 22

B2B Customers Prefer Buying With Amazon Business

• Amazon Business witnessed the highest single day customer sign ups this year during Amazon Great Indian Festival opening day with 1.4x increase vs 2022

• 3.7x increase in Amazon business app downloads vs 2022

• Amazon Business witnessed 1.6x spike (vs 2022) in B2B sellers becoming lakhpatis

Amazon Live help make an informed purchase decision

For the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, Amazon Live had 1000+ hours of live streaming powered by 300+ influencers to help customers make an informed purchase decision. With 18+ hours of non-stop live streaming every day, Amazon witnessed an unprecedented engagement from viewers, surging viewership to an all-time high!

Blockbuster Entertainment and more

• Prime Video’s exciting originals, movies and shows, launched as part of festive celebrations, were loved by customers both within and outside India. Prime members from over 95% pin codes in India streamed these special festive releases. What’s more - Prime members from over 170 countries and territories watched the incredible line-up of Indian shows and movies released as part of the festive line-up for 2023.

• Prime Video has thus far released multiple movies and shows during the period of the Great Indian Festival sale, with more to come. Amongst those Aspirants S2, Mark Antony and Transformer 7, were the most viewed titles in that period. All the titles released on Prime Video as a part of the festive line-up saw great customer response across the length and breadth of the country, receiving viewership from over 95% of India’s pin codes.

• Prime Video continued to raise the bar in giving a global platform to Indian stories. The Indian titles released as a part of this year’s festive line-up were watched by viewers in over 170 countries and territories

India loves to travel

• 140% YoY increase in flight purchases (by value) compared to last year

• Customers, for the first time, booked flights and hotels to 350+ international destinations

