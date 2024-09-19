Live
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Amazon.in Announces 40% off on Smartphones & Accessories
Highlights
Amazon.in’s Great Indian Festival starts from 27September 2024. Starts early on 26September 2024, Midnight for Prime members.Get up to 40% off* on smartphones & accessories.
Get ready to start your shopping spree with the Kickstarter deals beginning from 18th September 2024, ahead of the most awaited Amazon Great Indian Festival. Whether looking for the newest releases, flagship smartphones or the best budget options, Amazon.in has got you covered. Grab incredible offers on latest smartphones from popular brands as OnePlus, Samsung, Apple, iQOO, realme, Xiaomi, Lava, Tecno, Itel and more. Additionally, customers can avail up to 10% instant bank discount* on SBI Credit Card and Credit Card EMI.
Don’t miss out on the biggest shopping extravaganza of the year! Grab great Kickstarter Deals from sellers on some of the popular smartphones starting today:
- itel A50: With 6.6” big screen and 5000mah battery, itel A50 is one of the best buys for customers this festive season. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 5399 including bank offer
- iQOO Z9 Lite 5G: This smartphone offers features such as Media Dimensity 6300 5G, 50MP Sony AI camera and is IP64 dust and water resistant. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 9,499* inclusive of bank offer. Customers can also avail up to 6 months NCEMI on this model and purchase this smartphone starting INR 1,583 per month
- iQOO Z9 5G: iQOO Z9s 5G is the segment’s fastest curved screen phone*. It comes with features such as 1800 nits brightness, Sony IMX882 OIS camera, dual stereo speakers and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 15,999* inclusive of the bank offer
- iQOO Z7 Pro 5G: iQOO Z7 Pro 5G is the segment's slimmest and lightest smartphone*. It comes with features such as 3D curved 120Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G Processor, and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 19,749* inclusive of the bank offer
- Lava Blaze 3 5G: Lava Blaze 3 5G has features such as a MediaTek D6300 processor, 50MP + 2MP AI rear camera, and a 90Hz refresh rate. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 9899*, including bank offers
- OnePlus 11R 5G: Upgrade your smartphone with OnePlus 11R 5G. It offers features such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 100W SUPERVOOC, 120Hz super fluid display and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 26,749*, including a bank offer
- OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G: This smartphone comes with up to 12GB RAM along with features such as 5,000mAH battery and 80W SUPERVOOC. Additionally, it offers a 50MP Sony IMX890 camera system that helps one capture precious moments. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 16,749* inclusive of bank offer
- OnePlus Nord Buds 2: ‘Get in the groove’ with OnePlus Nord Buds 2. This product comes with features such as Bass Wave, active noise cancellation and 36 hours of total playback time. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 1999*, including bank offer
- POCO X6 5G: POCO X6 5G offers features such as 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED Display with Dolby Vision, 64 MP OIS Triple Rear camera, dual stereo speakers, and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 14,999* inclusive of bank offer. The sale goes live today
- Pova 6 Neo 5G: Equipped with features such as 108MP AI Camera, 16GB RAM, 256GB ROM and advanced AI features, Pova 6 neo 5G is the best buy for customers. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 12,749* including bank offer
- realme NARZO N63: Equipped with 45W charging, 5000mAh durable battery, air gestures control and much more, realme NARZO N63 is one of the best buys for customers. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 7155* including bank offer
- Redmi 13C 5G: Redmi 13C 5G comes equipped with dynamic star trail design and features such as 50MP AI Dual camera, 90Hz smooth display, 5000mAh battery and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 9,199*
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: This smartphone offers features such as 12MP Ultra wide camera, immersive display, dual recording, night mode and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 25749* including bank offer
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro: With features such as IPX7 water resistance, intelligent ANC, voice detect and more, Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro helps one dive into the ultimate sound experience. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 7999*
- Truke Buds Liberty: Experience wholesome sound with Truke Buds Liberty. It comes with a host of features such as 60 hours playtime, IPX5 sweat and water resistance. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 1499*
- Xiaomi 14: This smartphone comes along with features like 50MP Leica triple lens system, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform and dynamic 1.5K 1-120Hz LTPO AMOLED. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 47,999* including coupon and bank offer
