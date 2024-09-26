Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Best Deals on the Latest Flagship Smartphones from 27 September

Get ready to grab the biggest deals across the latest flagship smartphones with Amazon.in’s Great Indian Festival starting from 27th September 2024, with 24-hour early access for Prime members. Avail incredible offers on the latest smartphones from popular brands such as Samsung, Redmi, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and much more. Additionally, customers can enjoy up to 10% bank cashback on SBI bank Credit and Debit card transactions.



Don’t miss out on the best deals from sellers across the popular smartphones:

HONOR Magic6 Pro 5G 12 (512GB): This groundbreaking flagship device is known for its exceptional rear and selfie cameras, immersive audio experience, vibrant display, long-lasting battery life along industry-leading AI capabilities. With its next-gen AI Falcon Camera system and other industry-first innovations, the HONOR Magic6 Pro 5G is poised to deliver an unparalleled flagship experience, setting a new standard in the premium segment. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 89,999

OnePlus 12: OnePlus 12 redefines the meaning of smooth. It comes embedded with seamlessly blending flagship hardware with state-of-the-art software optimization along with 4th Gen Hasselband camera system, ultra-fast charging, and much more

OnePlus 12R: Experience elite performance with OnePlus 12R 5G. This smartphone comes with features such as Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 4500 nits brightness, 5500 mAh battery, and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 34,999 including bank offers. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 55,999 including an instant bank discount of INR 7,000 and a coupon worth INR 2,000

OnePlus Open (512GB): Experience the ultimate in visual and audio excellence with the OnePlus Open. Enjoy extreme dynamic range, next-level brightness, cinematic contrast, and stunning colours that bring content to life. The unique Multi-Spatial speakers elevate the audio experience from stereo to immersive surround sound, powered by Dolby Atmos. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 99,999

Razr 50 Ultra: Equipped with one of the largest external displays on a flip phone, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra enhances both functionality and style. Additionally, it comes with features such as Moto AI, that simplifies everyday tasks. Known for its sleek design, the Razr 50 Ultra offers a blend of sophistication and resilience. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 79,999 including bank discount of INR 10,000

Razr 50: Experience more with the large external display of the Motorola Razr 50. It comes equipped with 8GB of memory enhanced by RAM Boost 3.0 and 256GB of storage. With a refresh rate of up to 90Hz and a 120Hz touch rate, it ensures smooth performance, while the peak brightness of 1700 nits delivers exceptional clarity even in bright environments. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 49,999 including a coupon offer of INR 5,000 and a bank discount of INR 10,000

Samsung S23 Ultra 5G: The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G smartphone is designed to re-invent premium experiences like never before. It comes with groundbreaking camera capabilities such as a 200MP sensor with adaptive pixels that can capture images with epic details. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 69,999 including an instant bank discount of INR 1,250 and a coupon worth INR 3,750

Samsung S24 UItra 5G: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is an ultimate form of Galaxy Ultra smartphone with a new titanium exterior and a 17.25cm (6.8") flat display. This absolute marvel of design comes with most megapixels on a smartphone and AI processing, setting the industry standard for image quality every time one hits the shutter. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 1,09,999 including an instant bank discount of INR 12,000

Samsung Galaxy S24: This ultra-smooth and stunning-looking smartphone comes with a unified design and satin finish making it easy to handle. It also comes embedded with more processing power, quick language translation, AI powered photo editing, and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 59,999 including an instant bank discount of INR 3,000

This ultra-smooth and stunning-looking smartphone comes with a unified design and satin finish making it easy to handle. It also comes embedded with more processing power, quick language translation, AI powered photo editing, and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 59,999 including an instant bank discount of INR 3,000 Xiaomi 14: This smartphone comes along with features like 50MP Leica triple lens system, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform, and dynamic 1.5K 1-120Hz LTPO AMOLED. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 47,999

Convenience delivered at your doorstep

Customers will enjoy a host of different services along with their product purchases. Get attractive exchange for old products across 16 categories in 400+ cities, free installation services at the time of delivery, and phone set-up along with troubleshooting to help customers navigate any issues in their newly purchased products. Get an extended warranty starting INR 54/year

Exciting offers from leading partner banks

10% instant discount with SBI Debit and Credit Cards and Credit EMI. Prime members can enjoy 5% unlimited cashback on shopping with their Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card.

Bumper rewards with Amazon Pay

Shop or pay bills, send money, scan & pay, or book tickets through Amazon Pay and get exciting offers on your 1st, 5th, 10th and 15th transactions.

Save MORE with Amazon Prime membership!

Amazon Prime is designed to make your life better every single day as it provides the best of shopping, savings, and entertainment in one single membership. Members get FREE one-day delivery on over 40 lakh products, unlimited 5% cashback on all purchases using their co-branded ICICI credit card, early and exclusive access to deals and shopping events. Amazon Prime also provides unlimited access to Prime Video and Prime Music. Visit amazon.in/prime to join Prime now.

Amazon Business: Business customers on Amazon Business can enjoy cashback of up to INR 9,999 and save up to 28% with GST invoices, along with discounts on bulk orders of up to 40%. With over 8,500 products available in the Corporate Gifting Store for businesses to reward employees and partners, customers can explore categories like laptops, small appliances, office chairs, headphones, gourmet gift hampers, and much more from top brands including HP and Lenovo, along with further savings on multi-unit purchases.