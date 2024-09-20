Live
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Best Printers to Buy Under Rs 20,000
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Printers that cater to various requirements and price points, ensuring you find the perfect match for your printing needs.
With the Amazon Great Indian Festival around the corner, it's the ideal time to upgrade your printing setup at home, office, or for school projects. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option for occasional use, a high-performance printer for your business, or a versatile all-in-one device for your family's needs, this festive season offers some of the best deals on top-rated printers. We've curated a list of the best printers available this season, catering to a range of requirements and price points, ensuring you find the perfect match for your printing needs.
Brother DCP-T820DW All-in-One Printer
Designed for small to medium-sized businesses, the Brother DCP-T820DW provides duplex printing, wireless and mobile connectivity, a 20-sheet automatic document feeder, and low-cost ink refills. Priced at ₹19,499, it combines efficiency with robust build quality and excellent print performance.
Canon PIXMA G3000 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer
Perfect for high-volume printing at a low cost, the Canon PIXMA G3000 features an ink tank system and wireless connectivity. It supports mobile printing through the Canon PRINT app, Google Cloud Print, and other platforms. With a price of ₹13,799, it’s an excellent choice for home offices and small businesses needing bulk printing solutions.
Epson EcoTank L3250 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer
For those seeking budget-friendly high-volume color printing, the Epson EcoTank L3250 offers wireless printing, borderless photo printing, and voice-activated printing via Google Assistant and Alexa. Priced at ₹13,799, it's reliable and economical, making it great for creative projects requiring vibrant, high-quality prints.
HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Printer
Ideal for home and small office setups, the HP Smart Tank 670 boasts smart guided buttons, a reliable ink tank system, and seamless wireless connectivity. Priced at ₹18,499, it combines excellent print quality with user-friendly features, providing good value for money and meeting diverse printing needs.
Brother HL-L2351DW Monochrome Laser Printer
If fast and efficient document printing is your priority, the Brother HL-L2351DW delivers with auto-duplex printing, high-speed performance, a compact design, and a large paper capacity. With a price range of ₹13,349, this printer is an excellent choice for users needing dedicated black-and-white printing with efficiency at its core.