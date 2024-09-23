Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Dates, Bank Offers, Discounts, and More

Amazon has officially announced its highly anticipated Great Indian Festival sale for 2024. This annual event promises massive discounts across a wide range of categories, including electronics, smartphones, laptops, home appliances, and more. As the festive season kicks off, shoppers can look forward to incredible deals from some of the biggest brands during Amazon’s biggest sale of the year.



Amazon Great Indian Festival: Sale Start and End Dates

The 2024 Amazon Great Indian Festival will begin on September 27, 2024, for the general public. However, Amazon Prime members will enjoy early access to the sale 24 hours ahead of the official start date, beginning September 26, 2024. As of now, the exact end date of the sale has not been confirmed, giving shoppers ample time to explore and take advantage of the various deals.

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Bank Offers

Amazon has partnered with leading banks to offer additional savings during the Great Indian Festival. State Bank of India (SBI) cardholders will benefit from a 10% instant discount on purchases made with SBI Debit or Credit Cards. Additionally, buyers using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can enjoy 5% unlimited cashback on their purchases. These bank offers, combined with the sale discounts, make it an excellent opportunity for customers to save even more.

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Discounts on Popular Products

The sale will feature substantial discounts on electronics, especially smartphones. Some of the top deals include massive price cuts on popular models like the iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, Realme Narzo 70x 5G, and the OnePlus 12R. In addition to discounts on existing models, shoppers can also expect new smartphone launches during the sale.

Aside from mobile phones, other categories like smart TVs, laptops, and home appliances will also see impressive deals. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your gadgets or buy festive gifts, Amazon’s Great Indian Festival promises to deliver huge savings.

With early access for Prime members, special bank offers, and steep discounts across various categories, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is the perfect opportunity to score deals on your favourite products just in time for the festive season.