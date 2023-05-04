Amazon Great Summer Sale: PlayStation 5 available with discounts and offers

Sony's PlayStation 5 is available at a discount in Amazon's ongoing Big Summer Sale. The sale starts for regular customers on May 4, while Amazon Prime members can enjoy the benefits. At the time of writing, the disc alone was available for Rs 49,900, less than the MRP of Rs 54,900. Amazon was selling the PS5 digital version until a few weeks ago for Rs 39,990.



In addition to the price discount, which has been around for a while now, Amazon users with ICICI Bank credit cards can get a discount of up to Rs 1,500. It means that the disc version of PS5 will be available for Rs 48,490. ICICI debit card users can also avail an instant discount worth Rs 500. Also, Kotak Bank cardholders can enjoy an instant discount worth up to Rs 1,500. As always, Amazon promises one-day delivery to Prime members.

EMI options are available starting at Rs 4,075 per month. Readers should note that prices fluctuate during an online sale, and stocks may run out soon. Meanwhile, the Sony PS5 Disc Edition is also selling on Flipkart for the same price of Rs 49,990. Customers with Flipkart Axis Bank cards can enjoy a 5 per cent discount, but no other offers are currently available. This could change once the Flipkart Big Savings Days kick off in India on May 4th.

The digital version of PS5 is available on Flipkart but for Rs 44,990, almost Rs 5,000 more than the normal price on the platform. The Sony PS5 is only available in a single black-and-white finish, and the bundle includes only one controller. If you want to get an additional controller, which must be from Sony, the second two-way controller will cost Rs 5,389 on Amazon.

If you want to play games from Sony's online catalogue, a PS Plus subscription is a good option. There are three levels: essential, extra and deluxe. Their annual prices are set at Rs 2,999, Rs 4,999 and Rs 5,749, respectively.