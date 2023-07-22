Amazon introduces new office work policy; Find details

Amazon is making changes to the way its employees work. They want some of their corporate workers to come into the office three days a week. This has caused tension between the company and its employees, especially since there were layoffs last year.

According to a Bloomberg report, each department will decide which employees should work in the office and when they should be there. At this time, Amazon has not decided how many employees will be affected by this change. Some employees working from home during the pandemic may need to move closer to the office to attend three days a week.

An Amazon spokesperson said working together in the office at least three days a week has energised employees and improved collaboration between teams and companies near offices. They are looking for ways to bring more teams together in the same offices and will report directly to employees on any decisions that affect them.

"There's more energy, collaboration, and connections happening since we've been working together at least three days per week, and we've heard this from lots of employees and the businesses that surround our offices. We continue to look at the best ways to bring more teams together in the same locations, and we'll communicate directly with employees as we make decisions that affect them," the company spokesperson told the daily.

Still, morale at Amazon hasn't been great since last year's layoffs, which affected some 27,000 people. In May, Amazon asked most of its corporate staff to come to the office at least three days a week, and some employees protested in Seattle.