Amazon Launches “Add to Delivery” Feature for Prime Members in the US

Amazon has unveiled a new feature designed to make online shopping more flexible for its Prime members. Called “Add to Delivery,” the tool allows customers to include eligible products in an already completed order, as long as it hasn’t shipped yet. The update is currently available for US users via the Amazon Shopping app and the mobile version of Amazon.com.

Traditionally, shoppers who forgot to include a product had to place a new order to get it delivered. With Add to Delivery, Amazon eliminates this extra step, letting users seamlessly add last-minute items to their pending deliveries in a single tap. “The idea is to allow customers to respond to immediate shopping needs without having to wait until their next order or create a separate purchase,” Amazon said.

The feature initially rolled out to a select group of Prime members for testing, and Amazon is now expanding it to a wider audience. It is available for deliveries scheduled later the same day or the next day, depending on availability. Eligible items fall under select categories such as electronics, clothing, books, and groceries. Products that can be added to a scheduled delivery are marked with a blue “Add to Delivery” button located just below the standard yellow “Add to Cart” option. Users can also remove an item immediately if added by mistake, thanks to an undo button.

Importantly, adding items to an already scheduled delivery does not result in extra shipping charges, though access to this feature requires an active Amazon Prime membership. In the US, Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

For many frequent online shoppers, forgetting to include an item in an order is a common frustration. By allowing last-minute additions, Add to Delivery ensures that customers receive everything they need in a single shipment, saving both time and effort.

While the feature is currently exclusive to the US, there is no word yet on when Amazon will extend this convenience to other countries like India, where busy shoppers could greatly benefit from such flexibility.

With this rollout, Amazon continues to refine the shopping experience to align more closely with real-world habits, providing a solution that addresses everyday consumer challenges. Prime members in the US can now enjoy a more streamlined, convenient way to shop, minimizing the hassle of placing multiple orders for forgotten items.