Amazon Prime Day: 18-24 yrs old to get 50 percent cashback on Amazon Prime plans

The Amazon Prime Day sale is set to start on July 15, and the e-commerce company has listed the phones that will receive some discount during the next big sale event. While phones at different price points will be available during the sale, we found that people with a budget of less than Rs 15,000 can get devices at lower prices. Here's everything you need to know about the Amazon Prime Day sale, which will stay live for 48 hours once it starts.

Amazon Prime Day sale deals on Smartphones

The budget phones that will get discounts during the Amazon Prime Day sale are Samsung Galaxy M14, iQOO Z6 Lite, Realme Narzo N53, Redmi 12C and Tecno Spark 9. These phones are listed on the Prime Day sale page of the trading platform electronic and are currently priced under Rs 15,000.

The Realem N53 retails for Rs 10,999, while the iQOO Z6 Lite is priced at Rs 13,999. The Samsung Galaxy M14, one of the best 5G phones under Rs 15,000, is on sale for Rs 14,490. The Redmi 12C can be purchased for Rs 8,499, and the Tecno Spark 9 can be purchased for Rs 7,999 through Amazon. Since the teaser page promises that these phones will be discounted, it is likely that they will be available at an even lower price.

Amazon's Prime Day sales page shows that smartphones like the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and more will also get discounts. However, the e-commerce platform has yet to reveal the exact offers and prices for all the models. The company has revealed that the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale will offer a 10 per cent discount on payment with ICICI bank cards, SBI credit cards, and EMI transactions.

Amazon Prime Day sale deals on Amazon Prime membership

The Amazon Prime monthly plan of Rs 299 is available with a cashback offer of Rs 150, and the annual subscription of Rs 1499 is listed with a cashback of Rs 750. This means the monthly plan will cost you Rs 149, while the Yearly package price drops to Rs 749. This is a great deal, but there's a catch.

The offer has eligibility criteria. Users aged between 18 and 24 can use this Amazon Prime membership offer. You will also be required to complete the verification process to let Amazon know you are eligible for the rebate offer. In addition, it is essential to note that the refund will be returned to you as an Amazon Pay balance.

Please note, however, that the sale will only be accessible to Prime members. The good thing is that Amazon Prime membership offers a 50 per cent cashback offer, and people can get it for quite a low price. The offer is available just a few days before the big Amazon Prime Day sale event, which will start on July 15 and continue until the end of July 16. Users can also get the membership for free for a few weeks.



