Amazon Prime Day Sale on July 15 and 16: Deals and Offers

Amazon announces Prime Day sale for the Indian market. The e-commerce platform will hold the sale event for only 48 hours. It will start on July 15 and end on July 16, 11:59 p.m. Amazon's official sales page shows that it will offer up to 75 per cent off electronics and accessories like laptops, headphones, and watches. Amazon will provide up to 40 per cent off mobile phones and up to 60 per cent off smart TVs and home appliances.

Amazon's Prime Day sales page shows that smartphones like the Realme Narzo N53, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, iPhone 14, Redmi 12C, iQOO Z6 Lite, and more will get discounts. However, the e-commerce platform has yet to reveal the exact offers and prices. Amazon promises to offer "unbeatable deals on smartphones, consumer electronics, appliances, TVs", and more. It claims consumers will get the "best deals on Echo (with Alexa), Fire TV, and Kindle devices this Prime Day." There will be up to 55 per cent off the latest smart speakers, smart displays, and Fire TV products.

Announcing the sale event, the company boasted that "customers will enjoy the fastest speeds ever seen in India. Prime members who order from 25 cities in India can enjoy delivery of their orders on the same day or the next day. These 25 cities include Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Faridabad, Gandhi Nagar, Guntur, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Noida, Patna, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

Prime Member and Bank Deals

Amazon has revealed that the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale will offer a 10 per cent discount on payment with ICICI bank cards, SBI credit cards, and EMI transactions. For Prime Day 2023, all customers will get up to an instant 10 per cent discount on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card purchases. In addition to these shopping benefits, this card comes with unlimited benefits on travel bookings, bill payments, and more on Amazon. Prime members can subscribe to the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card and be eligible for rewards up to Rs 2,500, cashback of Rs 300 (for Prime only), as well as rewards worth up to Rs 2,200 depending on the details provided. by the company. Non-Prime members can also sign up and get Rs 200 cashback, Rs 1800 rewards, and a free 3-month Prime membership.

Interestingly, Prime members will also enjoy 5 per cent cashback on unlimited rides with Uber when using Amazon Pay as a mode of payment. However, remember that of the 5 per cent; they will receive 4 per cent as Uber credit and 1 per cent as Amazon Pay rebate, which can be used to save more on future Uber rides and meet shopping needs on Amazon.