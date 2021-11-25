Amazon Prime Subscription Price to Increase from December 14; Find out

Are you an Amazon Prime subscriber or planning to subscribe? If so, here is an important update for you. The Amazon Prime subscription price will increase in India from December 14, 2021. The company provided the information on its FAQ page. "Currently, you can join Prime and lock in the old price as part of a limited period offer that Amazon is running. We recommend that you renew or buy Prime as soon as possible before the offer ends on 13 December 2021, 11:59 PM," the company said.



Amazon Prime subscription price hike

Based on the information provided by the company, the new price for the Prime membership is as shown here: The monthly plan sale price is ₹ 129 and will increase to ₹ 179 after the sale period ends on December 13. The ₹ 329 sale price will increase to ₹ 459, while the ₹ 999 annual sale price will cost ₹ 1499. You can also check prices by visiting www.amazon.in/prime.

According to the support page, Amazon will automatically renew your membership by charging your card provided at the time of registration when your free trial or membership period ends. Also, if you join Prime during the limited period offer, you should know that the price charged for the initial membership period will be the offer price. However, the new price will apply to your first renewal after the first membership period.

Meanwhile, existing Prime members can continue to enjoy their benefits for the duration of their current Prime membership. They do not have to pay extra. Amazon has also reported on the reason for the price increase.

Amazon shared, "Since the launch 5 years ago in India, Prime has continued to increase the value it offers members. Prime provides an unparalleled combination of shopping, savings and entertainment benefits to make life more convenient and entertaining every single day, and we continue to invest in making Prime even more valuable for customers."

"Prime 1- day delivery is available on millions of items. Prime Video offers unlimited access to award-winning movies, TV shows and Amazon Originals in 10 languages. In addition, members have access to 70 million songs ad-free with Amazon Music, unlimited 5% reward points on Amazon shopping with the Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card, access to free in-game content on popular mobile games with Prime Gaming, free access to a rotating selection of thousands of books with Prime Reading," it added.