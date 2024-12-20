Amazon Prime Video Introduces New Rules for Shared Accounts From 2025

If you’ve been sharing your Amazon Prime Video account with family or friends, there are two key rule changes you should know about. Beginning January 2025, Amazon will enforce new restrictions on device usage for Prime accounts, aiming to streamline access and improve account security.

The first rule limits the number of devices logged into a single account to five, down from the current allowance of ten. Additionally, only two of these devices can be televisions. This means that if a third TV attempts to access the account, you will be asked to log out from one of the other devices. While this isn’t as strict as Netflix’s latest policies, it’s still a significant change for families or groups sharing a single account.

The second rule addresses device management. Now Amazon allows subscribers to “remove and replace up to two existing devices in any 30-day period.” This means you can deregister two devices and add two new ones within a single month. This step ensures that account holders maintain control over which devices have access, discouraging frequent swapping and enhancing security.

So, if you frequently stream on a mix of phones, laptops, tablets, and TVs, you’ll need to plan device usage carefully. The policy ensures a balance between convenience and tighter control over account sharing.

Amazon Prime membership in India offers various pricing options: Rs 299 for a monthly subscription, Rs 599 quarterly, and Rs 1499 annually. Budget-friendly alternatives include the Annual Prime Lite plan for Rs 799 and the Prime Shopping Edition for Rs 399 annually.

Despite these changes, Amazon Prime Video will continue to provide benefits like unlimited ad-free streaming across devices. However, customers must now adapt to the tighter restrictions, especially those who share their accounts with others. These updates highlight Amazon’s efforts to enhance user experience while ensuring account security and fair usage.